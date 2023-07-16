Alleged Counterfeit Leader Arrested for Fraudulent Property Title Scheme in Santo Domingo

Title: Alleged Counterfeiting Network Leader Arrested for Property Title Fraud

Subtitle: Suspect obtained and delivered fraudulent property title certificates, including those belonging to the Dominican State.

Date: July 17, 2023

This Sunday, Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sánchez (Boni), the alleged leader of a counterfeit network, was apprehended for his involvement in fraudulent activities related to property title certificates. Sánchez, through deceitful maneuvers, managed to obtain 40 certificates from the Title Registry of the Santo Domingo province. Among these certificates, two were for properties owned by the Dominican State, specifically in the neighborhoods of Los Mameyes and Villa Duarte.

Mr. Almonte Sánchez was arrested by the court order of the Coordination of the Courts of the Instruction of the Judicial District of Santo Domingo. He was subsequently presented before the Prosecutor’s Office of Santo Domingo Este on Monday, December 17th for further legal proceedings.

Various companies were affected by Almonte Sánchez’s fraudulent activities, including Golfimar SA, Inmobiliaria Asociadas C. By A., Vacacional Haras SA, Complejo Industrial de Carnes C. By A., Reparto Villa Juana C. By A., AP Desarrollo Inmobiliario, Brisas del Mar Real Estate C. By A., Poligono Industrial Hato Nuevo SA, Paraíso Caribeño SA, Compañía Los Tres Ojos C. Por A., and others.

In addition to targeting companies, several individuals, including deceased individuals such as Mr. Daniel Carvajal Lois, the first trustee of the Santo Domingo Norte municipality, were also affected.

The authorities have provided insights into Almonte Sánchez’s mode of operation. On April 27, 2018, he allegedly withdrew the duplicate owner title of plot No. 76 from the Title Registry of the Santo Domingo Province, owned by Inmobiliaria Brisas del Mar SRL, using a power of attorney dated March 16, 2018. However, the affected commercial companies Paraíso Caribeño SRL, Brisas del Mar SRL, and Paraíso Antillano SRL filed a complaint on October 3, 2018, stating that they had not issued any power of attorney for the withdrawal of the property title.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) conducted an evaluation of the power of representation used by Almonte Sánchez and concluded that the handwritten signature on the power of attorney did not match that of Andrés de Jesús Porcella Morales, in whose favor it was supposedly issued.

Similar instances of fraudulent activity were uncovered, where Almonte Sánchez allegedly used a power of attorney signed by Andrés Emilio Bobadilla Fernández, representing Sociedad Inmobiliaria CxA (Corde), to withdraw property titles belonging to the Dominican State.

Upon investigation, Sociedad Inmobiliaria C. x A., a company under the Dominican Corporation of State Companies (CORDE), discovered that their property titles were found in the possession of Almonte Sánchez.

Authorities have reported the situation to the State Attorney and Land Prosecutor, who successfully located Andrés Emilio Bobadilla Fernández, who claims he has no knowledge of the accused.

Further allegations reveal that on April 19, 2018, Almonte Sánchez used another fraudulent power of representation to withdraw the duplicate owner title of a property belonging to Inmobiliaria Brisas del Mar SRL. The complaint by Paraíso Caribeño SRL and Brisas del Mar SRL to the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office stated that they had not issued any power of attorney to third parties.

The investigation also uncovered that the individual named José Luis Asilis Elmudesí, who allegedly issued the power of representation in Almonte Sánchez’s favor, held no managerial position within any of the complainant companies.

Inacif’s expert report further confirmed that the handwriting signature on the power of attorney did not match that of Luis José Asilis Elmudesi.

The arrest of Virgilio Almonte Sánchez highlights the efforts of the authorities in combating property title fraud and serves as a warning to others engaged in similar criminal activities. The affected companies and individuals can now seek justice and restitution for their losses incurred.