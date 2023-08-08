Title: Alleged Russian Informant Detained in Plot to Assassinate Ukrainian President Zelensky

Subtitle: Ukrainian Security Service foils assassination attempt and identifies the detained suspect

(CNN) – The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported the detention of an alleged Russian informant in connection with a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The detained woman, who hails from the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, was found to have gathered information about Zelensky’s planned visit to Mykolayv in July, with the aim of orchestrating a Russian airstrike to assassinate the president.

According to the SBU, their agents became aware of the suspect’s subversive activities and took additional security measures to thwart the plot. The agency apprehended her “red-handed” while attempting to pass intelligence to the invaders. Further investigations revealed that the suspect also played a role in identifying the locations of electronic warfare systems and ammunition warehouses for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The suspect, who was a salesperson in a military warehouse and resides in Ochakov, Mykolayv region, has not been publicly identified. This incident adds to several known attempts on Zelensky’s life since Russia initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian special forces were already tasked with eliminating the president at the beginning of the war.

An article by TIME magazine in April 2022 detailed how Russian troops had attempted to kill or capture Zelensky and his family on February 24, the day after the war began. Despite his bodyguards advising him to flee, Zelensky chose to remain at the presidential compound and armed himself along with his aides. While Ukrainian forces fought Russians on the streets of Kyiv, Zelensky recorded a defiant video message on his phone.

According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky has survived more than a dozen assassination attempts. Western intelligence services have expressed concerns that Zelensky is a prime target for Putin’s forces.

In an interview with CNN in July, Zelensky acknowledged living with the constant awareness that his death is a priority for Russian forces. He emphasized the importance of displaying resilience and solidarity with his fellow Ukrainians in the face of the invasion. Zelensky entrusts his personal security to professionals, allowing him to focus on strategic matters.

The arrest of the alleged Russian informant is a significant development in thwarting the plot to assassinate President Zelensky. The Ukrainian government remains vigilant in ensuring the safety of its leaders and the protection of its sovereignty.

