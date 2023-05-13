Allegri, Juve-Cremonese conference: Bremer, the future and the refereeing wrongs – Tuttosport

8
- Allegri, Juve-Cremonese conference: Bremer, the future and refereeing wrongs Tuttosport
- Juventus-Cremonese: Allegri’s conference Fantasy football ®
- Allegri: “We’re not thinking about Sevilla. Perin plays in goal. Pogba? The important thing is that he’s there” The Sports Gazette
- Serie A – Allegri pre Juventus-Cremonese: “Just think about tomorrow. Perin is playing, Bremer is fine” Eurosport IT
- HERE CREMONESE – Differentiated work for Tsadjout and Dessers All Juve
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Biden said that the delay in announcing whether to participate in the presidential election and the results of the mid-term elections has become a key provider of the Democratic Party's "coaching change". Financial Associated Press