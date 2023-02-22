Home World Allegri on the shift, Pogba, Chiesa and Locatelli
Allegri on the shift, Pogba, Chiesa and Locatelli

NANTES (France) – An inside-or-out match after the 1-1 draw in Turin, a real final as he defined it Massimiliano Allegri that on the eve of the playoff return challenge of Europa League speak from Beaujoire Stadium Of Nantes. He speaks to the microphones of the Juventus coach Sky after listening to his colleague Combustionist and having released the list of players called up for the delicate match, he has the opportunity to answer questions from journalists in view of the European appointment: “A match that is very important for us because we are fighting for the next round. In recent years the Juventus they’ve always been eliminated in the round of 16, so it’s an important night. We want to go through against a team that will be pushed by the public at home. It’s a straight match, from 50 to 50, we have to think that the match can also go to extra time”.

Nantes-Juve, Allegri on Chiesa and Pogba

Talk about the absentees Allegri: “Church there isn’t, we’ll look for a solution, but the lads are serene and know the importance of this game. Federico is tired, which is normal for a player who has been out for 10 months, has returned, played 2 games in a row. It is normal for fatigue and pain to occur. No need to risk it. Yesterday Pogba he played 30 minutes of full-court practice and it went well, today the knee went well, let’s see in the next few days. At least to have an extra change. He’s a great champion that we’ve never had available at the moment.”

