Allegri, the live conference of Sassuolo-Juventus

TORINO – From the victory against Sporting at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals to tomorrow’s away match in Reggio Emilia to challenge Sassuolo in Serie A. A match that precedes (and which inevitably will be conditioned by it) the return against the Lusitanians scheduled for Thursday evening in Portugal. Massimiliano Allegri will have to carefully evaluate the conditions of all his playersto alternate forces and still try to return to victory in the championship after the knockout with Lazio on the last day: “At the moment – he began at the press conference. the black and white coach I can say that Kean won’t be available because he complained of discomfort in his flexor. For the others I have to judge today when I see them, because Thursday’s game took away a lot of energy“.

Sassuolo-Juventus, Allegri’s conference

Allegri then focused on the singles, starting with Paredes, Pogba and Szczesny: “Paredes is fine and ready to play, Pogba is not ready yet. He had a good workout yesterday. Let’s see how he is, but he can become a very important player for the end of the season. Today I’ll talk to Tek and if he’s serene and calm he can come with us to go on the bench. Perin has made important progress and improvements, now he is one of the best goalkeepers there are. I am very happy with the work Claudio Filippi did on him. Let’s see on Bremer, he’s had a little bit of a sore throat. De Sciglio will hardly be available“. The technician anyway he wants the team to focus only on tomorrow’s match: “Let’s try to score points tomorrow. Then we’ll think about Thursday and playing a good game in Lisbon. We have to try to fill May, but let’s take it one step at a time. How do we live the wait? Serenely, by now we have made a good armor“.