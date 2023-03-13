by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The protest of the Almaviva workers does not stop. This morning the call center workers will hold a sit-in starting at 9:30 in front of the headquarters of the Department of Productive Activities and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Almaviva, sit-in in Palermo in front of the council office appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».