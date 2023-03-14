by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

New technical table in the afternoon at Palazzo d’Orléans between the Sicilian Region and the workers’ union associations on the dispute between the employees of the Almaviva call center. “We have one goal: to save the Sicilian workers who risk being…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Almaviva, Tamajo meets the trade unions: “We will convene the top management of the company” appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».