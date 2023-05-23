Home » Almost 15,000 IT experts immigrated to Serbia last year! | Info
The President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Marko Čadež, said today that 14,800 IT experts from abroad immigrated to Serbia last year, which was made possible by investments in that area.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Speaking about the importance of dual education and digitalization, Čadež said that the Technical School in Valjevo, where the Training Center for dual education of students was opened, is an example of innovation and investment of the state and the economy in science and education.

“This is also the case with the construction of numerous science and technology parks throughout the country. All of this affects the creation of a good business environment and the arrival of foreign companies looking for partners in our country,” Čadež told “Pink” Television, reports Srna.

Speaking about the “Open Balkans” initiative, he reminded that from July 1, the open labor market between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia begins to function.

According to him, this will enable the citizens of these countries to be freely employed in these three countries for the benefit of companies and economies that are members of the regional initiative.

Čadež believes that it is important for the countries of the region to cooperate, but also to actively talk with the EU in order to gain entry into the single European market as soon as possible.

