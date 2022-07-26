Drought alarm sounded almost all over France, 90 provinces restricted water use

Overseas Network, July 26th The drought situation in France is intensifying due to high temperature and lack of rainfall. As of the 25th local time, 90 of France’s 96 provinces issued drought warnings and issued restrictions to save water.

According to Le Figaro, 90 French provinces have sounded drought alarms and provincial governments have issued water-saving decrees. Among them, the Loire region and the Poitou-Charentes region were particularly affected. Overall, almost all of France is in drought at various alert levels. Among them, 39 provinces have placed the whole province or part of the region on the highest drought alert state, including Drôme, Mouth of the Rhône, Loire-Atlantique, Mayena, Sarthe, Indre and others.

This is due to the unusually dry and hot weather in France over the past few weeks, as well as the lack of rainfall since the start of winter, preventing water reserves from being replenished. As a result, residents in many areas are affected by water-saving restrictions, such as restrictions or prohibitions on washing cars and watering gardens. In areas where the highest drought alert has been activated, water is even banned for all but priority uses such as sanitation, civil safety, and drinking.

There is little hope of improvement in drought conditions until August 15, the report said. Intense sun and heat are expected to continue for at least two more weeks, according to forecasts by Meteo-France. (Overseas Network – Paris – Lujia)