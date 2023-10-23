ALMOST HUNDRED YEARS, REVOLUTIONIZING HERE AND THERE

Journalistic soul of our monthly magazine “Visione. Another look at the world“, Fulvio Grimaldi also collaborates on the sixth volume dedicated to the theme of revolution, telling “his” revolutions, those observed, those experienced, those supported.

I have heard that there would have been only two revolutions, the French one in 1789 and the Russian one in 1917. In the meantime, let’s clarify that revolutions have their reason for existing in societies that are placed in linear time, mostly also inevitably deterministic , while they find neither motivation nor necessity in those that have established themselves in the eternity of circular time. Which of the two made the better choice is a fine offering for debate. Are Crazy Horse’s Sioux or Kant’s Prussians happier?

It seems to me that there have been more than those two, more or less successful, more or less solidified or, worse, mummified. I even saw some of them and I even took part in one of ours. It must be admitted that the French Revolution must be ascribed the exceptional result of having called into question the millenary principle of authority of divine derivation, as incorporated into absolute monarchies, allowing only the temporary survival of epigonal forms of transcendence (moreover not all of them stunted, if we wander on the globe from the United Kingdom to the Gulf petromonarchies and certain African and Asian crowned autocracies).

The karst but unstoppable path started by the French Revolution regarding the principle of authority (from monarchical, with aristocratic equipment, of divine legitimation, to popular, legitimized by reason and consensus), finds its parallel in the equally karst one triggered since the October Revolution. Here the reference is to the overcoming of a class with a numerical minority and economic prevalence (bourgeois capitalist), and to the right claimed and practiced by it to extract surplus value to reconstruct a power which, gradually, from Lenin to Stalin, returns to being absolute. Hazardously, we can conjecture that, in both cases, we have moved from “theoretical reason” to “practical reason”.

To read the remaining part of the article and the sixth volume of the magazine, place your order at the link:

Share this: Facebook

X

