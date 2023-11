THQ Nordic today released a new trailer for Alone in the Dark, the new episode of the cult horror adventure of the 90s. The film shows us some of the situations that we will be able to experience in the shoes of the two protagonists, Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, as they investigate, solve puzzles and fight horrific beings.

We leave you with the trailer, reminding you that the game is expected for January 16th.

MX Video – Alone in the Dark

Share this: Facebook

X