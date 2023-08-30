ALPD®5.0 Triple LASER and Triple LED combined

Thanks to our partner nothingprojector, today we know a little more about the next step in ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) technology. We will also have to consider a new name because you will see that in this 5th generation, there is no longer any question of a phosphorus wheel!

It’s a brand new light source that will be used in future home cinema projectors. It combines three lasers (Red Green Blue), combined with three equivalent colors generated by LEDs. This is an unprecedented advance in the field of projection.

Hybrid laser and LED models are not new, but they have never been based on a triple laser and triple LED architecture. Even the new Xgimi Ultra (soon to be tested on this blog) does not offer an equivalent.

The system pre-analyzes the color gamut standards required for video playback through algorithms, which enables accurate reproduction of the Gamut that the corresponding image should achieve (rec.709/DCI P3/rec.2020) .

The advantages expected in this advanced technology compared to “pure” triple laser or triple LED projectors (i.e. without Laser/LED mixing) are the elimination of all traces of speckle or chromatic aberrations, a great dynamic thanks to high brightness and very good native contrast.

This year, the company Appotronics, which has designed and developed all generations of ALPD light sources, will take the initiative to launch ALPD5.0 optical machine products in the home cinema sector (but since 2023 is already well underway, I expects the first models to arrive in early 2024).

It should be noted that for our favorite field, that of the big image at home, it is China which has been driving and innovating for the past few years by placing historical brands in the rank of follower. The latest major home cinema innovations have all been made by Chinese firms (Triple laser, Gamut rec.2020 coverage without filter).

Like you, I can’t wait to get my hands on the first ALPD®5.0 versions.

