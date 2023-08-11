Home » Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA
World

Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

The summer 2024 of @alphorria presents a collection inspired by the vibrant city of Tokyo, a cosmopolitan center of fashion and culture. From pieces with ample, light and fluid shapes, the line counterpoints the athleisure mood in technological fabrics.

Alphorria Summer 2024 @ Michael Willian
The color palette includes neutral tones such as off white and sand, as well as vibrant colors that wander through the intense and energetic tones of the rising sun such as yellow, orange, pink and lime, together with colors that evoke calm, such as lavender.

One of the characteristics of the collection is its emphasis on the Japanese lifestyle, with the aesthetic incorporated in the most minimalist shapes and asymmetrical prints. Linen with viscose are the main fabrics, as well as 100% cotton tricoline.
The serpent print base is a novelty and, in addition, floral embroidery, asymmetric modeling and pleats, inspired by origami, come in different applications.

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

