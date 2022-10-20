The experience of Liz Truss as British premier may have come to an end: an interview is underway in Downing Street with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 committee, or the Tory parliamentarians who organize the election of conservative leaders. At present, no official reason has been given for the meeting.

The cover of the controversy

The caricature on the cover is a (desired) cocktail of commonplaces: sealed by a portrait of Liz Truss with Scipio’s helmet on her head, a shield with the colors of Union Jack but in the shape of a pizza in her hand and a fork with spaghetti in the other. Almost as a counterpoint to previous famous covers such as the one dedicated twenty years ago to Silvio Berlusconi with the sentence ‘Unfit to lead Italy’ (‘Inadequate to lead Italy’).

The text then expresses harsh and alarmed judgments on a Kingdom that is increasingly apparently disunited and in the throes of chaos: now entrusted to a government that in six weeks of life has already changed two of the most important ministers and overturned its initial economic policy strategies. and fiscal after a ‘kamikaze’ attempt at financial maneuver overwhelmed by the stormy reaction of the markets.

The Economist compares the United Kingdom to the disastrous situation in our country: “Welcome to Britaly, instability like in Italy” 20 October 2022



All this against the backdrop of a situation that has been marked for years by the loss of the traditional stability of British government, certified by the handover between 4 prime ministers (all Tory) in little more than a decade: between the setbacks of Brexit, laceration within the two historically dominant parties (Conservative and Labor), occasional insertions of third forces, rise in the minor nations that make up the Kingdom with England (Scotland in primis, Northern Ireland at the wheel, Wales to a more marginal extent for now) of the weight of national-secessionist formations.

Up to the aspects denounced by many as farcical of the wavering team in office passed into the hands of Liz Truss after the obtorto farewell to which the same parliamentary majority had forced Boris Johnson in the summer.

A government already on the verge of a step from the abyss after having made its debut by promising deficit tax cuts; except having to suddenly go back on everything in favor of a possible return to forms of austerity, notes the Economist.

Not without poisonously recalling how Truss herself had signed in recent months a pamphlet together with Kwasi Warteng (her ephemeral Chancellor of the Exchequer, torpedoed at the end a week ago), entitled ‘Britannia Unchained’: a text in which recipes were invoked. a liberal and pseudo Thatcherian imprint to save the island from the destiny of “becoming like Italy”, that is, a country “with low growth, low productivity and bad accounts”. What the island is today.