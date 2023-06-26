Alternative for Germany wins local government for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn

Alternative for Germany wins local government for first time

Xinhua News Agency, Berlin, June 26 (Reporter Li Chao) AfD candidate Robert Zesselmann won the election of the local administrator in Sonneberg, Thuringia on June 25. This is the first time since the party was founded in 2013. Won the local administrator election.

Sonneberg, which borders Bavaria, is one of the smallest districts in Germany with a population of around 57,000.

In the first round of elections earlier this month, Zesselmann beat CDU candidate Jürgen Keppel with 46.7 percent of the vote, within a few percentage points of victory.

After the first round of elections, other major political parties in the region, including the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party, called on voters to support Keppel in the runoff. However, according to the official data released by the state of Thuringia, Zesselmann was successfully elected in the run-off election on the 25th with 52.8% of the votes, while Keppel won 47.2%.

Alice Weidel, chairman of the Bundestag party group of the Alternative for Germany, said on social media on the 25th that Zesselmann made history and became the first local governor of the Alternative Party, “and this is just the beginning.”

According to a poll released in mid-June by the German Forsha Institute for Public Opinion Research, the far-right Alternative Party has surpassed the Social Democratic Party to which Prime Minister Scholz belongs, and has become the second-highest support party in Germany, second only to the largest opposition party, the Coalition Party. .