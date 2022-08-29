Compared with previous years, the high temperature this summer is more ferocious and lasts longer, and the incidence of cardiovascular disease, which is characterized by myocardial infarction, is also higher. Although it is far away from extreme high temperature, temperature changes and humid heat still bring hidden dangers to cardiovascular disease.

The hot weather is not very “friendly” to the elderly, people with underlying diseases, etc. It is easy to cause sympathetic nerve excitation, increased heart rate, coronary artery contraction and shortened diastolic period, resulting in insufficient blood supply to the heart.

In addition, with the increase of humidity, a series of factors will increase the burden on the heart, which can easily lead to emotional irritability and lack of sleep, resulting in an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases represented by myocardial infarction, and severe cases can lead to sudden death. Even healthy people who usually do not have any discomfort, including young and middle-aged people, may suffer from heart disease.

Patients with underlying heart disease, or people with risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertension and diabetes, should be prepared to protect their hearts on the basis of adhering to drug treatment.

First of all, stay indoors as much as possible during the high temperature period in the noon and afternoon, and activities such as exercise should be placed in the early morning and evening when the temperature is appropriate.

Second, you should maintain a peaceful mood and avoid excessive mental stress. When sweating a lot, replenish water in a timely and appropriate amount.

In addition, if you return to the air-conditioned room from the outdoor environment, pay attention to the temperature difference. The temperature difference is large, the incidence of cardiovascular disease will increase significantly.

If you have unexplained chest tightness, chest pain, cold sweat and other uncomfortable symptoms, you should seek medical attention in time.

Acute heart attack, in addition to typical symptoms such as palpitations, chest tightness, and chest pain, also includes atypical symptoms such as cold sweats, dizziness, vomiting, and upper abdominal discomfort. Especially in people with diabetes, the probability of such atypical symptoms is higher. Usually results in a delay in treatment.

In addition, young and middle-aged people often feel that they are in good health, and they do not think of heart problems when they feel uncomfortable, thus delaying diagnosis and treatment, and even endangering their lives. Therefore, you must not be careless, take care of your heart, and take prevention first.

