Original title: Although the peak of infection has passed, don’t slacken your awareness of protection

Recently, Beijing, Henan, Jiangsu, Chongqing, Zhejiang and other provinces and cities released the latest research and judgment, indicating that the first wave of infection peaks has passed, the number of fever clinic visits continues to decline, and the entire population is building new capabilities in terms of immunity.

The smooth transition is not easy, and behind it is the perseverance and dedication of countless people. Relying on the full-time support of medical staff, the service guarantee of community workers, the comprehensive support of express logistics and other industries, and the active cooperation of tens of thousands of citizens, we have made it through. During the three years of fighting against the epidemic, we have competed against the constantly mutating new crown virus and continuously optimized prevention and control policies, in order to maximize the protection of people’s lives and health, and to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Step by step, we are not afraid of difficulties and do not relax, buying time and laying the foundation for today’s full return to normal production and life.

According to experts’ research and judgment, according to the law of virus transmission, the probability of a second or third wave of infection peaks in my country in the short term is relatively small, but we must also see changes in the infection population structure, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying diseases. , will still face a higher risk of infection and health threats. Looking at the world, the world‘s epidemic situation is “unsettled and resurgent”, and uncertainties still exist. In this regard, every place and every link must not be careless, especially remote areas and rural areas must pay more attention, and prepare for a rainy day and fully prepare medical treatment and other resources. At the same time, it is necessary to fully summarize the prevention and control experience during this transitional period, and build a more scientific monitoring and early warning system, including some sentinel points, hospital fever clinics, etc., to strengthen monitoring of the development of new mutant viruses.

The Spring Festival is approaching, and many people have already or are about to embark on the itinerary to return home. However, the virus is still spreading. Although many people are already “healthy”, when visiting relatives and friends, you still need to have a sense of protection, whether it is suitable for travel, and whether you can gather. If you can’t, you might as well wait and see, and don’t travel with symptoms. Whether it is on the way back home or when meeting guests, try to wear a mask, keep a social distance, pay attention to hand hygiene, and keep the room well ventilated. Especially the elderly and children after “Yangkang”, must keep warm, strengthen nutrition, pay attention to rest, and constantly strengthen their own immunity.

More than three years of fighting the epidemic together has become our collective memory. Cherish the hard-won achievements in the fight against the epidemic, learn from the experience of fighting the epidemic that has been tempered several times, and if we continue to stand together, want to be together, and work together, we will surely be able to liven this year and the new year. The days are booming. (Tian Wenzhi）