“Alto Cielo”, the new story by Queralt Lahoz in four chapters

“High Heaven” is a four track EP that explores the emotions that are within a relationship that is intense, deep and true but is destined to die out; a deeper interpretation of each of the feelings that make up the experience of loving: be it pain, ecstasy, claw, fear or passion. For this, he has not only left his voice in the foreground, but has mixed the synthetic and organic with electronics and tradition, finding inspiration in artists who work with choral singing and original voice arrangements. Among these references, the Catalan artist Maria Arnal, Petit Biscuit o Kali Uchis).

Queralt has once again worked with its trusted people with Marc Soto, Fede Jahzzmvn y Pau Garciaall of them members of his band for the live performances. “High Heaven” It is divided into four chapters, translating the process of a relationship destined to end. The EP starts with “With fear of you” and tells of the fear of falling in love and of being hurt. Love reaches ecstasy in “Tan rico”, but the reality of the impossible strikes in “Don’t save me”. Liberation and forgiveness arrive in “Aurora”, the final cut of the EP.

These are the upcoming concerts of Queralt Lahoz, and you can buy tickets at the corresponding links.

Friday May 12 – Castellón – Casa de la Mar (GPS) – APPETIZER
Saturday May 13 – Murcia – Cordillera Sur Fest – APPETIZER
Thursday May 18 – Madrid – Radio 3 Museum Day showcase
Saturday May 20 – Murmura Festival (Laujar de Andarax, Almería) – APPETIZER
Sunday May 21 – Malaga – La Cochera Cabaret (GPS) – APPETIZER
Saturday 27 May – Maó (Menorca) – Es Claustre (GPS) – APPETIZER
Thursday June 8 – Palencia Sonora (Palencia) – APPETIZER
Friday June 9 – Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) – El Siglo – APPETIZER
Thursday June 22 – Tomavistas Festival (Madrid) – APPETIZER
Saturday 24 June – The Moon in Verse – Mallorca – APPETIZER
Saturday 1 July – Vida Festival (Vilanova i la Geltrú, Bcn) – APPETIZER
Saturday July 8 – SummerStage (New York, USA) – APPETIZER
Friday July 15 – Cantilafont Festival (Barcelona) – APPETIZER
Tuesday, July 18 – La Mar de Músicas Festival (Cartagena) – APPETIZER
Friday August 4 – Son Rías Baixas (Bueu, Galicia) – APPETIZER

