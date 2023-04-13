by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

“I am truly stunned by the photos that the commander of the municipal police has just sent me. Yesterday evening, one of the historic trees in front of the cemetery was debarked”. To let off steam on social media is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Altofonte, they bark the tree to write obscene sentences. De Luca: “Shame and disgust” appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.