ALTROCONSUMO Holidays marked by price increases: increases for transport, accommodation and beaches – News

Here comes the summer and the desire for travel and holidays. But between the increases in the tourism sector and transport costs, it is difficult to move with serenity. This is what emerges from the photograph with which Altroconsumo wanted to analyze at 360° what awaits consumers in this period.

Specifically, three aspects were taken into consideration: the cost of hotels and B&Bs in seaside, mountain and art cities destinations; that of travel between cars, trains and planes; the annual trend of prices in the main Italian beaches.

The surge in fuel costs has led to a considerable increase in the prices of airline tickets: according to ISTAT data, compared to last year, domestic flights increased by 44%, European flights by 43% and domestic flights by 16%. intercontinental flights. Compared to May 2021, there is a significant increase of 128% for continental flights. Unlike last year, however, trains recorded a 13% increase compared to 2022.

Altroconsumo analyzed the cost of a room for 2 people for 8 days and 7 nights in the selected locations (Polignano a Mare, Cervia, Ortisei, Selvino, Florence and Naples). The surveys show that, in 2023, more is spent choosing to stay in a 3-star hotel than in a B&B: respectively €111 and €98 per night.

However, a trend reversal is observed for hotels which are cheaper than in 2022: -12% for seaside resorts and -13% for mountain ones. The highest prices recorded for staying in hotels are those in Ortisei, a night can cost an average of 162 euros, while the cheapest destination is Naples (an average of 75 euros a night).

For B&Bs, compared to last year, two opposite trends can be noted: prices on the beach are up (+8%) and those in the mountains are down (-11%). Compared to 2022, both for hotels and B&Bs, the greatest increases were recorded in art cities where in 2023 spending from 20% (B&B) to 31% (hotel) more.

Those who choose to travel long distances by car to reach these places will be forced to deal with the increase in motorway tolls. As regards the price of fuel, last week’s survey shows an increase compared to last summer, but the price is constantly changing.

The analyzes of Altroconsumo show that the highest average cost to reach the holiday destination is that of Polignano a Mare (€264), while the cheapest journey is the one to Cervia (€135). Finally, those who choose a seaside destination will also find price increases under the umbrella. This is confirmed by the Altroconsumo annual survey which highlights a general increase of 5% in the prices of sunbeds and umbrellas in Italian bathing establishments compared to 2022.

The survey shows that an average of 329 euros are spent in Alassio, against 134 in Senigallia, the least expensive of the 10 locations in the survey. In Gallipoli you pay an average of 269 euros; 216 euros in Alghero; in Viareggio, on the other hand, 200 euros. The investigation also compares this year’s tariffs with those of 2022 and, in some cases, there is good news: in Gallipoli and Palinuro, for example, there has been no increase compared to last year. Slight increases were found in Alassio (2%), Anzio (3%), Taormina (3%) and Senigallia (4%). Higher, but in line with inflation, the increases in Viareggio and Lignano (9%), Rimini (10%) and Alghero (11%).