Álvaro Díaz and Sen Senra work together on “1000 CANCIONES”

“1000 CANCIONES” is the new reggaeton single from Alvaro Diaz with the special collaboration of Sen Sense. This hit is the third song from the upcoming album that the Puerto Rican will release under the name of “sayonara”which will be out this year.

Díaz and Senra met in Mexico City and the artist, who was a big fan of Sen Senra, decided that he wanted to make a hit with the singer and that he had to appear on his new album. “sayonara”. The Puerto Rican declared that “I can honestly say that this was one of the best experiences. It is very rare that Sen or I do a reggaeton song and that is why this song is so special”.

Juanchi Gonzalez has directed the video clip, which alternates between fantasy and reality. The fantasy occurs in the minds of the two artists who are dedicating a love song to a girl who, in reality, is her doctor.

This year is going to be very promising for Álvaro as he continues his upward journey as a composer. Recently, the artist composed “Panties y Brasieres” hit by Raw Alejandro next to the reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee.

