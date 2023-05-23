AMA “Dissociation” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

There is a thread, as fine as it is iron, visible as invisible, that has united independent pop from San Sebastian for decades. A poetic and singular thread that registered its own brand and artistic aesthetics in different phases and that, perhaps, reached its maximum expression with The good lifeOriginal from the early nineties. From there arose other proposals, being OR the most solid and long-lived, in such a way that it already exceeds twenty years of discreet and impeccable trajectory. Javier Sánchez, together with his brother Borja, plus the coming and going of other musicians from the San Sebastian scene (components of Purr, Manoukian, etc.) accompany his first steps that unite the related label “Jabalina”, to reach the present as brotherly duo. They are in charge of guitars, basses, synthesizers, keyboards or drum machines.

Six years had already passed since their previous album, “The Year in Pictures”. The urgency has never occupied them, less now that they already add an age. The remarkable thing about “Dissociation”, which is the title chosen for this sixth effort, is a priori the production of Joaquín Pascual, an original member of the recently recovered Sufin’ Bichos, as well as other attempts such as Mercromina or Travolta. And it is curious how this piece of information reminds us that perhaps Donostia and Albacete, two very different cities, geographically and stylistically distant, and with a population in both cases of just 200,000 inhabitants, became at a given moment the axes of rock and peninsular alternative pop. And this collaboration of Pascual seems transcendent in the future of the album, perhaps something more thorny and gloomy, at the same time that it treasures all those qualities so associated with his name: the perfectionist and goldsmith mime within an apparent ameteurism (precisely Amateur was the name chosen by the other faction of The good life), largely due to his eagerness to pursue minimalist simplicity. In this sense, a song like “El desvío lateral” could act as a resounding declaration of intent, “that the intrigue never ends, we don’t have to do what the others do, there’s no reason to go where everyone else is going”. See also Chinese air tickets to the United States soared to 100,000 yuan Expert: It will be difficult to run in the future | Shanghai Pudong Airport | Air tickets 100,000 yuan | Immigration wave