Actress Amanda Bynes remains in a mental institution after she was found walking naked on the streets of Los Angeles.

Amanda Bajns (37), the former Nickelodeon star has been in the hospital for three weeks, after she was caught walking naked on the streets of Los Angeles. She was rushed by a taxi driver, whom she told that she was going through an attack, and she herself asked to call the police.

She was initially detained for 72 hours, which the doctors then extended, and as it is now stated, the actress voluntarily stays there and is still not ready to leave the hospital – “People around her are already coming up with a plan to keep her on the right path,” the source says, adding that it is not yet known how long she will stay there.

The source reveals that experts monitor Amanda’s treatment from week to week they are very likely to participate in additional mental health programs after release. The actress once made a name for herself in teenage films from the 2000s, and due to addiction problems, the actress’ life went astray.

After years of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, she finally decided to focus on recovery. Amanda was found by a taxi driver only a few days after she disappeared from her home. Her car was found in Long Beach, which is 60 kilometers from her home and 35 kilometers from Los Angeles where she was found naked on the street.

Sources close to the actress say that the parents are with her and that they do not plan to introduce guardianship over her, like the one that Jamie Spears had over his daughter, singer Britney Spears, which was in effect until last year.

