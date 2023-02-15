The ninth edition of Festival Amani was officially launched this Friday, February 10, 2023. While the eight previous editions of this cultural and artistic festivity took place in the city of Goma, this year, for security reasons in North Kivu, the ceremony was relocated to the city of Bukavu. The great cultural celebration of the Great Lakes region is celebrated this year under the theme: “Volunteering in the service of the community”.

For three days, in the enclosure of the Royal Athenaeum of Ibanda, several artists from all over the world will perform in front of hundreds of thousands of young people passionate about music and art. Already from the first day, the population of Bukavu has shown its hospitality towards its hosts, precursors of peace in our country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Images of the host site of the ninth edition of the Amani Festival (Photo credit: Amani Fest, with its agreement)

This Friday, February 10, several artists spoke in front of a motivated audience thirsty for good music. The first day was marked in particular by the performance of the artist Master B Shako, famous for his comic style in his compositions, Papy Kero, the protagonist of Swahiliphone rumba in the DRC.

On the left and on the right, the artist Master B Shako, in the middle, Papy Kero (Photo credit: Amani Fest, with his agreement)

But in the process, the full card of this first day was played by Innoss B, a Congolese artist and internationally recognized for his compositions. Last to appear on stage, this young talent, the pride of the city of Goma, easily communicated with an audience in love with his music, an audience he was discovering for the first time.

The artist Innoss B on stage (Photo credit: Amani Fest, with his agreement)

Bukavu loves music, Bukavu loves art, Bukavu believes in peace

It is the cultural curiosity of the inhabitants of the host city that marked the first day of the Amani festival. Coming from all corners of Bukavu, all layers of the population responded with their presence to this great cultural gathering in their city. The provincial governor, civil society, student representation, organizations of young entrepreneurs and volunteers… even the rain that fell on the site of the ceremony and on the whole city, did not prevent the inhabitants from Bukavu to celebrate and sing for peace.

The audience in Bukavu wet by the festival rain (Photo credit: Amani Fest, with his permission)

This reality, combined with that of the Rap and Slam Festival, FESTIRAS, held in Bukavu in July 2022, demonstrates how much the inhabitants of Bukavu love music. And because music is one of the avenues through which one can express ideas and passions, Bukavu believes that through this practice, artists would preach a message of peace and unity. This is what the young people we met at the Royal Athenaeum of Ibanda told us, during the Amani Festival. Young people expect this ceremony to be a step towards peace in several places in the DRC.

A festival for peace… in a context of war in the east of the country

While the Amani festival is currently taking place in the capital of South Kivu, questions about the reasons for its holding for nine years arise behind the scenes. Usually held in the city of Goma, this cultural event was held in the city of Bukavu. For good reason, the province of North Kivu, like the entire eastern part of the country, has been the victim of attacks by armed groups, and has been for decades. The situation has become much more worrying as the festival organizers have deemed it better to hold this gathering in Bukavu, a neighboring town.

The question that arises is that of knowing the importance of holding a celebration that advocates peace, when this desired peace remains a hypothesis for the population. If the Amani festival is supported by international organizations, it is obvious that the situation that has prevailed in eastern DRC for more than 25 years is not ignored by anyone. Thus, as demonstrated by the artist Papy Kero, the silence of the international community in the face of the murders perpetrated in the DRC is considered as complicity. Hundreds of thousands of peaceful citizens have been killed, and the situation is only getting worse overnight.

What’s the use of a peace festival when you don’t have peace? One of the star stars of that first day, Innoss B, didn’t mince words. In front of the public and in the presence of the provincial governor, Théo Ngwabidje Kasi, legal representative of the President of the Republic, the Congolese artist carried the voice of all the Congolese people, denouncing the killings of which innocent people are victims. “ We are fed up with war, we are fed up with killings, we are fed up with your brain…» ; in a language easily understood by all, Innoss B let the whole world know that the Congolese people are tired, tired of everything. Through this voice, an appeal is launched to all stakeholders, so that peace in the Congo no longer remains a myth.

All must changer !