Amanpour's son among Ukrainian refugees in Moldova: "I learned what solidarity means"

Amanpour’s son among Ukrainian refugees in Moldova: “I learned what solidarity means”

The son of the most famous British journalist also welcomed the displaced Ukrainians in Moldova. Darius, 22, the eldest son of Christiane, the British reporter of Iranian origins who hosts the very popular in-depth television program that bears her name in the United States, has worked as a volunteer with Intersos, the Italian humanitarian organization present on the Ukrainian border since beginning of the war.

