Home » Amante Laffón win the New Talents Ojeando
World

Amante Laffón win the New Talents Ojeando

by admin
Amante Laffón win the New Talents Ojeando

It is worth highlighting from this twelfth edition of the Nuevos Talentos Ojeando Festival, the level of the eight selected bands that attended this final live. By this order: Tic Muay Thai, Lover Laffon, Cheerleader, Bernal, MarLouise, Gravity Panic y Polarnova They were parading through the charming setting of the Mill without holding anything back from its potential despite the showcase format.

The jury had a difficult time deciding the four names that this year will join the poster of an edition of Peeking Festival planned for the June 30 and July 1. And much more to place them in order.

Laffon lover they took the first prize thanks to that conjunction between the reflective and the electrifying that their proposal has, to which is added an excellent live performance. The Sevillians are in full swing with a lot of presence in shop windows like this one in Ojeando. They followed him on the podium Tourmaline, a band already experienced and that asserted their boards in the face of any technical problem that arose. They have good songs and they present them on stage with great skill. Malaga had quite a presence in this edition and Polarnovathird in the ranking and MarLousie With their second prize for best band from Malaga, they made it clear that this scene has a throbbing pulse right now.

The four bands will truffle a poster that has yet to be revealed and that, as every year, will turn the wonderful town of Ojén into an indie town.

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 26th. The fear for...

Ukraine, bullet against the car of the envoy...

gender equality, special mention at the 2023 Sustainability...

“I did it all by myself”

She filmed childbirth on TikTok | Info

Thundercat shares his single, “No More Lies”, with...

Miccichè points to the Center, “There is plenty...

Cyprus: Russian cultural institute in Nicosia on fire....

Christian Louboutin signs the hotel Vermelho Melides, in...

Mes, ratification requested from Italy: “Or blocked reforms”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy