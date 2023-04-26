Amante Laffón win the New Talents Ojeando

It is worth highlighting from this twelfth edition of the Nuevos Talentos Ojeando Festival, the level of the eight selected bands that attended this final live. By this order: Tic Muay Thai, Lover Laffon, Cheerleader, Bernal, MarLouise, Gravity Panic y Polarnova They were parading through the charming setting of the Mill without holding anything back from its potential despite the showcase format.

Laffon lover they took the first prize thanks to that conjunction between the reflective and the electrifying that their proposal has, to which is added an excellent live performance. The Sevillians are in full swing with a lot of presence in shop windows like this one in Ojeando. They followed him on the podium Tourmaline, a band already experienced and that asserted their boards in the face of any technical problem that arose. They have good songs and they present them on stage with great skill. Malaga had quite a presence in this edition and Polarnovathird in the ranking and MarLousie With their second prize for best band from Malaga, they made it clear that this scene has a throbbing pulse right now.