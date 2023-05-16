Amazon announces (again) the development of a Lord of the Rings MMO

After announcing in 2019 and then canceled in 2021 a MMO F2P dedicated to The Lord of the RingsAmazon Game Studios tries again, revealing a new project entrusted to the internal studio this time New World. The game is in development for consoles and PC, and the release period is not yet known.

We leave you with the words of the company on the new project:

We are dedicated to bringing high-quality games to gamers, whether through original IPs or through long-time favorites like Lord of the Rings. Bringing players a new version of The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration of our team and we are honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises has entrusted us with this iconic world. We are also pleased to expand our relationship with Embracer Group following the Tomb Raider deal last year, as they have proven to be excellent partners. The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive and compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience. We have a clear ambition to create the highest quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we use in-house resources or work with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We are working hard to achieve an MMO that does justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and that captivates gamers from all over the world.

We look forward to further news on the title!