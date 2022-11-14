Ecommerce giant Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 people starting this week, in what would be the largest job cut in the company’s history. This was revealed by the New York Times which heard people inside the company. The cuts will focus on Amazon’s device sector, including voice assistant Alexa, the retail division, and human resources.

The total number of layoffs, writes the NYT, “remains fluid”. But if it were to remain around 10,000, it would represent about 3% of Amazon’s corporate employees, a little less than 1% of its global workforce of over 1.5 million people, including hourly workers.

In recent months, Amazon has already closed or curtailed a number of initiatives, including Amazon Care, its primary and urgent health care service that has failed to garner enough customers. End of line for Scout, the refrigerator-sized home delivery robot, which employed 400 people, and for Fabric.com, which has been selling sewing items for three decades. From April to September, the company reduced the number of employees by almost 80,000, mainly by intervening on the hourly staff. In September, Amazon blocked hiring on several smaller teams. In October it gave up on more than 10,000 open positions in its core retail business. Finally, two weeks ago, it froze hires across the group, including the cloud computing division, for the next few months.