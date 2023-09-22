Amazon Fire TV Stick and Cube, purchasing guide: models and differences

Amazon presented numerous home automation and tech innovations that renew and expand their product range. Among these we find the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max both second generationtwo particularly interesting and better performing models than previous generations.

With these additions there are so many choices for users who can now decide which device to buy based on their needs and budget. In this article we will try to explain the main features of Fire TVs, analyzing the differences between the various models and the possible uses.

FIRE TV STICK LITE

Fire TV Stick Lite it’s the model entry-level from Amazon, has the lowest list price and capable technical features satisfy most usersas long as you accept small sacrifices.

The Fire TV Stick Lite offers the possibility of stream content in FHD quality (1080p fino a 60fps) and is compatible with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant which can be quickly called up from the appropriate button on the remote control.

The Fire TV Stick Lite remote control can be used to navigate the user interface, choose which content to use and quickly access the main apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music), but not to manage ignition, TV off or volume, compatible soundbars and receivers.

For Lite variants It also has Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital+ audio support and also Dolby Atmos via Pass Through.

FIRE TV STICK (3 GEN. 2021)





The third generation of the Amazon flash drive integrates a processor MediaTek MT8695D con CPU @1,7GHze GPU IMG GE8300. This Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous model: a feature that will allow it to offer higher performance and even faster streaming up to one maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps.

The package includes the remote control with supporto ad Amazon Alexa, shortcut keys and specific commands for turning on/off and adjusting the volume of compatible devices (TV and soundbar). It also offers support for Dolby Atmos formatprovided of course that you have content and a compatible home theater system.

FIRE TV STICK 4K 2 GEN

Here comes second generation Fire TV Stick 4K, economical device with WiFi 6 support and an updated 1.7GHz quad-core processor. Amazon says it’s 30% more powerful than the previous generation (still available for purchase).

Among its main features we mention the 4K Ultra HD quality, Dolby Atmos audio, support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, HDR10+ and Home Theater. Thanks to Alexa it is possible Connect compatible Echo devices wirelessly to play audio on multiple speakers.

We also find a latest generation remote control complete with support for Amazon Alexa, shortcut keys to the main streaming apps as well as the ability to manage the on/off and volume of TVs and other compatible devices.

FIRE TV STICK 4K MAX

Also there Fire TV Stick 4K Max arrives at the second Generation and goes to embrace the new aesthetic design and new performances. It is equipped with an updated 2GHz quad-core processor, WiFi 6E connectivity, 16GB of internal memory and Alexa Enhanced Edition voice remote control. We also find the ambient mode, useful for turning your TV into a smart display or an art gallery with more than 2,000 free works. On the audio and video side, it offers quality 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

FIRE TV CUBE (2 GEN.)

Fire TV Cube it’s surely intended for users who are willing to spend a little more and who also have more space available. Unlike Fire Sticks, this set top box has a S922X processor hexa-core Supported by 2GB of RAM memory. Fire TV Cube offers the ability to play content in 4K resolution up to 60fps e Dolby Vision and has the Dolby Atmos audio support.

Fire TV Cube supports voice commands both via the remote control and via the eight built-in microphones that allow you to control Alexa even when the TV is off. Thanks to the combination of Alexa and multi-directional infrared technology, the user will also have the ability to control the TV, soundbar, A/V receiver and other compatible smart home devices.

FIRE TV CUBE (3 GEN.)

Amazon has further improved its Fire TV Cube which it integrates in this third generation a new octa-core processor 2.0 GHz capable of ensuring 20% ​​higher performance than the previous model.

Fire TV Cube continues to offer a full voice control via Alexa and includes support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. But there are also a number of new features, including an HDMI input, Wi-Fi 6E support and Super Resolution Upscaling.

Thanks to its HDMI input it will be possible to connect decoders, blu-rays and more to be able to control them via the Fire TV Alexa voice remote. The third generation Fire TV Cube also integrates an additional USB port for connecting compatible webcams which will make video calls possible via Alexa Communications.

