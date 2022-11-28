Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon will close parts of its operations in India, proving that even a high-growth market with 1.4 billion potential consumers is not immune to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s cost-cutting campaign.

The company said it was exiting the meal delivery business and a service that provides bulk deliveries of consumer packaged goods to small businesses. The exits will result in layoffs of a few hundred employees out of a workforce of thousands. Amazon will continue to rely on its traditional offerings such as online retailing, an anonymous inside source said. Bloomberg.

Jassy is reducing expenses and jobs around the world as growth slows in several areas of Amazon’s business. In India, the recall underscores the challenges the company faces in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world, where it is facing regulatory issues and competition from local stores such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group, as well as Flipkart’s Walmart.

After investing billions of dollars in India in everything from food delivery to payments, the company has failed to achieve the dominance it enjoys in markets like the US. Several projects in beta testing are also likely to be shelved.

Closing in sight also for Amazon Academy

Amazon has announced that its Amazon Academy learning platform, which offers online test preparation resources for students competing to enter India’s medical and engineering schools, will close in the coming months.

Job losses in the country are likely to be in the low hundreds, the source said, or just a fraction of Amazon’s Indian e-commerce workforce, which currently numbers more than 10,000.

Overall, Amazon employs more than 100,000 full-time people in the country to manage its worldwide operations.