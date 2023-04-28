Amazon Music will broadcast Primavera Sound live

Amazon Musicc has launched a bombshell and that is, they will broadcast live exclusively through their channel Twitchall the performances, interviews and contents of the festival Primavera Sound in its two editions in Barcelona and Madrid. In the case of Barcelonathe event will take place at the Parc del Forum from June 1 to 3 and in Madridwill be located at Rock City of Arganda del Rey between June 8 and 10.

It is the first festival (with a weekend duration) that Amazon Musicc transmite and streaming and Europa. This direct will be free of charge and will be on the channel of Twitch de Amazon Music in the two events from 19:30 CET every day. Recently, the company reproduced the festival live Dreamville in North Carolina and it will also do it live with Stagecoach Festival de Indio (California).

During the first weekend in Barcelona viewers will be able to choose between two different channels that will cover all the concerts and will be in English with subtitles. In Madridthere will be even more content behind the scenes, interviews, etc and will be broadcast in Spanish with English subtitles. Attendees who come to the festival will also be able to enjoy exclusive content that will only be available at the livestream de Amazon Music. Everything can be viewed for free through Twitch y Prime Video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

