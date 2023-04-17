Amazon offers: God of War III Remastered for PS4 at the historic minimum price, with a strong discount

The offered by Amazon of today allow us to purchase a copy of God of War III Remastered per PS4, also executable via PS5. The reported discount is €13.28, or 63%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Il advised price for this product it is 20.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

God of War III Remastered is the PS4 version of Santa Monica Studio’s masterpiece for PlayStation 3. In this format it offers remastered graphics in 1080p and 60 FPS complete with Photo Mode to capture the most epic moments of Kratos’ adventure, before his journey to the north told with the 2018 and 2022 games.