Amazon Prime Gaming: 8 more free games announced by surprise for May 2023

Surprisingly they were announced 8 more free games arriving at maggio 2023 for subscribers to Amazon Prime Gaming, which add up to the other 15 who arrived or are arriving this month. Here is the complete list:

Beast of Maravilla

Calico

DKO: Divine Knockout

Double Kick Heroes

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Tiny Robots Recharged

Tandem

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

In total, therefore, the free games of Amazon Prime Gaming for May 2023 will be 23, with the eight new additions unveiled today that can be redeemed from today until 26 June. Reading the blog it seems there isn’t a particular reason for this extra, but we certainly aren’t complaining. Previously announced games also include Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape Torment’s Enhanced Edition and Samurai Shodown 4.

As a reminder, games given to Prime Gaming subscribers will be yours forever once redeemed, even after you’ve terminated your subscription. To do this, simply visit the official website of the platform a this address, log in with your Amazon credentials and click the “Redeem” button next to each free content. We remind you that in addition to the free games, every month subscribers can access a series of bonuses for numerous affiliated titles, such as FIFA 23, Overwatch 2 and Genshin Impact.