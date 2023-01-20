“Unfortunately, your position has been deleted.” No conversation, no words of comfort. A dry email to announce layoffs from one day to the next. It is when it happened to at least 5 Amazon employees that, according to reports Business Insider, they would have been notified of the termination of their employment relationship with the tech giant via email. “You are no longer required to perform any work on behalf of Amazon with immediate effect,” reads the communication sent to employees and signed by Beth Galletti, head of human resources of the company.

Big Tech, the big braking. Now Google is studying 12,000 layoffs January 20, 2023



While Google studies 12,000 layoffs, Amazon has also recently laid off 18,000 workers as part of cost-cutting measures. From what we learn, the email had as its subject “important information on your role” and the text introduced the dismissal by explaining that “today we are taking a very very difficult step by reducing many jobs in various of our businesses”. No face-to-face, no dialogue with employees. The life-changing decision was communicated via email.

But, the company specified, “this is not a decision taken lightly and we are committed to providing support to facilitate the transition from Amazon, including a separation payment, transitional benefits depending on the country and placement services. external”.

The shocked employees soon after receiving the email declared that their office badges no longer worked and that they had been cut off from access to the company’s internal computer system. Fast, but far from painless.

To know more:

The analysis: Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

Apple is the only Big Tech that hasn’t fired anyone. The reasons