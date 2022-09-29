Home World Amazon USA raises average wages to $ 19. Cost to the company: one billion a year
Amazon USA raises average wages to $ 19. Cost to the company: one billion a year

Amazon USA raises average wages to $ 19. Cost to the company: one billion a year

Amazon has announced that it will increase the average starting wage of its US frontline workers from $ 18 to $ 19 an hour, with plans to attract more employees, in a particularly difficult job market and as the holiday season approaches. . The cost to the company, according to Amazon itself, would amount to about one billion dollars a year.
The Seattle-based company said that starting in October, warehouse workers and transportation workers will earn between $ 16 and $ 26 per hour, depending on their location and location in the United States. The minimum wage at the company, which employs around 1.5 million workers at the end of June 2022, will remain at $ 15 an hour. At the same time, the company also announced that its pay access program, Anytime Pay, will change to allow employees to be paid more than once or twice a month.

The salary increase follows Amazon’s announcement of the second Prime Day of the year, scheduled for October, which follows the Prime Day deals event that took place in July. Two other US stores, Target and Walmart, have also announced holiday deals and discounts for the month of October ahead of the holiday season.

The Seattle-based company is also responding to the growing unionization movement within its warehouses, driven by workers’ complaints about pay and working conditions. Next month, Amazon warehouse workers in New York state will vote for their union representatives following an organizational campaign led by the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current Amazon workers who won a union victory in a warehouse. of Staten Island last April.

Amazon raised its average hourly wages to $ 18 an hour last year.

