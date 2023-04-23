Amazon wants to please the French

Amazon, the world‘s largest e-commerce company, has invested in a project called “Ratatouille” to strengthen its image in France, where it is not as popular as in other European countries. The plan, named after a traditional Provençal dish of stewed vegetables that also gives its name to a famous Disney animated film, began about three years ago and aims to “Frenchize” Amazon, he explained Bloomberg citing a source who asked not to be named.

Amazon’s project includes TV commercials and the promotion of products made in France. Last month Amazon then participated in the Paris Agricultural Show with a stand dedicated to local food products, and between 2021 and 2024 it bought the TV rights to eight out of ten matches in Ligue 1, the top soccer league French, and eight others from Ligue 2, Serie B.

Finally, Amazon funded studies to demonstrate the economic impact of its warehouses on French territory. One such study involved shop owners in the north-east of the country and found that the majority of respondents, 84 per cent, said the impact would not be negative. Another research also says that 8 out of 10 Amazon employees would recommend others to work for the company.

With Amazon’s “Ratatouille” campaign, he explained Bloombergis actually replicating what McDonald’s already did in France in the 1990s. McDonald’s had been trying to improve its image in the country by partnering with local farmers and changing its menus to include items like the McBaguette.

In France, Amazon is popular, but less so than in other European countries. Amazon’s services are used by at least 1 in 3 French people, but it is also true that the company has ended up at the center of several protests and government interventions.

The French National Assembly has for example approved a law that will take effect next October to reduce Amazon’s competitive advantage over physical bookstores. It foresees the introduction of a minimum shipping fee for those who buy books online and therefore will prevent Amazon from offering French customers shipping on a penny for these types of products. Since 2014, a law had already established that book shipments could not be free. However, Amazon had found a way around it by offering shipments for 1 euro cent. The introduction of a minimum fee will affect all orders under €35 and will serve to encourage purchases in French bookshops by making them competitive with large retailers and, in particular, with Amazon.

Also in France, Amazon had to deal with various controversies. In March 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, some employees of the six national distribution centers had protested demanding better safety conditions at work. Subsequently, the Union syndicale Solidaires – with the subsequent support of other unions – filed a complaint to reduce the activity of the six Amazon centers to the sole distribution of “essential” goods, and to reduce the work of the employees proportionally. in order to respect and make the safety protocols effective. The court of Nanterre, near Paris, had agreed with the unions. The company was subsequently forced, also by a court, to temporarily close those warehouses to take adequate security measures to protect its employees.

In 2020, the French National Commission for Information and Freedom (CNIL), the French authority for the protection of privacy rights, announced that it had fined Amazon, and Google, for failing to comply with cookie rules, files used to keep track of users’ online activities. Amazon had had to pay a 35 million euro fine.

In general, the French movements that oppose Amazon are very active in the country and are often supported by NGOs such as Friends of the Earth and Attac, who provide activists with legal and sometimes financial assistance. They are also supported by left-wing political parties such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise and the Greens and have also obtained several victories. In the country, the company has become the symbol of resistance to what in France is defined as “globalism”, that is, the phenomenon led by the large multinationals of complete global opening of trade. Globalism is held responsible for a decrease in jobs or worsening working conditions, in a country where the rights of male and female workers are deeply rooted and bring millions of people to the streets.