Mourning in Brazil for the death of the last member of an uncontaminated indigenous group in the state of Rondonia, on the border with Bolivia. The man, whose name was unknown, has lived in total isolation for the past 26 years, but he was nicknamed “the Man in the Hole” because he dug deep holes, some of which he used to trap animals while others would be stung. access to hidden spaces. The BBC broadcaster reported that his lifeless body was found in recent days in a hammock outside his straw hut and showed no signs of violence.

According to some experts of indigenous tribes, the last member of the tribe was about sixty years old and according to the first findings he would have died of natural causes. In fact, there are no signs of forays into his territory and nothing in his hut has been touched, but the police will still carry out a post mortem investigation. For his own safety, the “Man of the Hole” was being monitored by agents from Brazil’s Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai) since 1996. In 2018, Funai members were able to film him during a chance encounter in the jungle. In the footage he is seen cutting a tree with an ax allegedly

Evidence found in his huts and campgrounds also suggests that he planted corn and cassava and fruits like papaya and bananas. The other six remaining members of his tribe, long established in the indigenous area of ​​Tanaru, were killed in 1995 and before, in the 1970s, it is suspected that the vast majority of its members were eliminated by ranchers who wanted to expand. their land. According to Brazil’s constitution, indigenous people have a right to their traditional land, so it is known that those who want to take it kill them. Survival International, an advocacy group that campaigns for indigenous peoples’ rights, warned that there are about 240 indigenous tribes in Brazil, many of which are threatened by illegal miners, loggers and farmers invading their territory, not only in the Amazon.