Ambassador accused of sexual harassment | Info

North Macedonia’s ambassador to Tokyo, Goran Čekov, was withdrawn after accusations of sexual harassment.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The impeachment decree was signed by the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonijo Milososki said earlier that two reports were filed against Čekov for improper behavior and sexual harassment, reports Macedonian media.

According to him, the Embassy of North Macedonia received two serious complaints from two women – one is employed at the Embassy in Tokyo, and the other is a Japanese citizen and had occasional projects with the Macedonian Embassy in Tokyo.

“Two complaints refer to the ambassador’s humiliating, inappropriate and unprofessional behavior towards the Macedonian citizen, while the accusations against the Japanese citizen, unfortunately, go in the direction of sexual harassment”, Milososki said then.

The government of North Macedonia accepted the proposal of the relevant minister for the recall of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador, after which the president of the country signed the recall decree which was published in the Official Gazette.

(SRNA/WORLD)

