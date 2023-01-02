(Original title: Ambassador Lu Shaye accepts New Year’s interview with European Times)

At the end of the year and the end of the year, Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, accepted an exclusive interview with the European Times in Paris, expressing his views on the relationship between China, Europe, China and France in 2022, China‘s fight against the epidemic, cross-strait relations, and many important issues related to overseas Chinese. The transcript of the question and answer is published below for the readers.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye.Data map

Ou Shi: The biggest event in China this year is the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which has attracted worldwide attention. After the meeting, foreign heads of state and government leaders visited China. How do you interpret this phenomenon?

Ambassador Lu: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at the critical moment when the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and marching towards the second centenary goal. One of the most important events in a country’s political life has received great attention from the whole country and the world.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s diplomacy has made an extraordinary start and opened a new chapter. Within more than a month after the closing of the conference, the leaders of Vietnam, Pakistan, Tanzania, Germany, Cuba, Laos, Mongolia and other countries and the President of the European Council paid intensive visits to China, which not only demonstrates my country’s strong international influence and appeal, but also It reflects countries’ firm confidence in China‘s future development prospects and their earnest expectations for strengthening cooperation with China. The visitors are all over the four continents of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. There are four friendly neighbors and three “comrades and brothers”; there are “hardcore” Pakistan, “old friend” Tanzania, and the core power of the European Union, Germany. Multiple “firsts” and “firsts”: Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited China for the first time since the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam; Prime Minister Shabaz of Pakistan visited China for the first time since taking office; German Chancellor Scholz is the first European leader to visit China since the outbreak.

german chancellor cholz

It is worth mentioning that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there will not only be a wave of visits by foreign leaders to China, but also a “season of visits” by Chinese leaders. President Xi Jinping went to Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 Summit, Went to Thailand to attend the 29th APEC Informal Leaders’ Meeting and paid a visit to Thailand, went to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the first China-Arab States Summit, China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia. Premier Li Keqiang also Went to Cambodia to attend the 25th China-ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, the 25th ASEAN Plus China, Japan and South Korea Leaders’ Meeting and the 17th East Asia Summit and paid an official visit to Cambodia. This round of high-level exchanges has seen an upsurge of high-level exchanges, with bright spots in home diplomacy and bilateral and multilateral away diplomacy, making the world more convinced that in a world of turmoil and chaos, China, which is peacefully developing, open and cooperative, is the world‘s greatest source of certainty and stability. Stand at attention and walk on the road. The major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, be self-confident, self-reliant, have the world in mind, dare to fight, be good at fighting, adhere to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, bring inspiration and opportunities to the world with Chinese-style modernization, and promote Build a community with a shared future for mankind, and fully promote the historical process of realizing national rejuvenation and promoting human progress.

European Times: In 2022, there will be ups and downs in China-EU relations, but there will also be benefits. How do you view the complexity of China-EU relations today? What are your prospects and expectations for the development of China-EU relations in 2023?

Ambassador Lu: President Xi Jinping has pointed out many times that China and Europe are two major forces maintaining world peace, two major markets promoting common development, and two major civilizations promoting human progress. China-EU relations are related to the stability of the global structure and the prosperity of the Eurasian continent, and deserve careful maintenance and development by both sides. Regrettably, China-EU relations have experienced certain difficulties in recent years. The EU’s strategic positioning toward China has deviated, negative words and deeds related to China have increased, and the environment for public opinion related to China has deteriorated significantly.

In 2022, major changes will take place in the international situation, the European continent will resume war, and the development and stability of the European Union will face a severe test. Against this background, the EU has seen some positive changes in developing relations with China, which is worthy of recognition. The EU is a union of 27 sovereign states. It is not surprising that there are different voices in its relations with China, and it is also true in its relations with other countries. But they should have a basic understanding of what is the fundamental and long-term interest of Europe, and seek a greatest common divisor. We believe that maintaining the overall stability of China-EU relations and deepening China-EU practical cooperation is conducive to the economic prosperity, integration and strategic autonomy of the EU, and is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of Europe. There is an old Chinese saying: “Many friends, many roads”. China‘s willingness to be a friend of the EU depends on whether the EU is willing to make China a friend. China and Europe are located at the two ends of the Eurasian continent. There is no geopolitical conflict, but there are interests in economic and trade cooperation. As for the differences in ideology and social systems between China and Europe, since neither of us can change the other, let it not be an obstacle to the cooperation between the two sides. China and the EU should not “do not communicate with each other forever”, let alone “turn against each other” and regard each other as “institutional opponents”. It is no longer appropriate to engage in so-called value diplomacy in the 21st century. President Michel’s visit to China has taken the first step towards improving China-EU relations. We hope that the EU can continue this good momentum.

In 2023, the international situation will continue to be turbulent and adjusted, and it is still difficult to predict how the Ukraine crisis and its spillover effects will go. No matter how the situation develops, China will continue to regard the EU as a comprehensive strategic partner, support the EU’s strategic autonomy, hope that Europe will be stable and prosperous, and insist that China-EU relations are not targeted, dependent, or controlled by a third party. We also hope that the European side will truly proceed from its own interests, meet the Chinese side halfway, and jointly deal with various risks and challenges. With the adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention and control work and the acceleration of high-quality development and high-level opening up, China-EU economic and trade cooperation and personnel exchanges will surely usher in new developments in the new year.

Ou Shi: It is reported that French President Macron will visit China in 2023. Based on his recent statements on China and relations with China on various occasions, what are your prospects and expectations for the results of Macron’s visit to China and the future Sino-French relations?

Ambassador Lu: Over the past year, the international situation has been turbulent, geopolitics has continued to be tense, and the downward pressure on the world economy has increased. Thanks to the strategic guidance of the heads of state of China and France and the joint efforts of both sides, China-France relations have withstood the test of changes and chaos, maintained overall stability, and showed a positive momentum of development. Not long ago, President Xi Jinping and President Macron successfully met in Bali, which enhanced understanding and expanded consensus. The foreign ministers of the two countries have met or talked on the phone many times, and maintained close communication at all levels. Practical cooperation in various fields such as economy and trade has been steadily promoted, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have been carried out flexibly. China and France have maintained close communication and coordination in addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and other global challenges, and jointly practiced multilateralism.

At present, the Chinese government is continuously optimizing the epidemic prevention and control measures, and the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel will enjoy more convenience. This constitutes an important benefit to Sino-French cooperation. In the new year, China and France should further deepen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, and aviation, and expand cooperation potential in areas such as green energy, medicine and health, and technological innovation. This year is an opportunity to restore and enhance the enthusiasm and visibility of people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. China and France should also continue to communicate and coordinate closely on multilateral and international issues, and make greater contributions to maintaining world peace, stability and development, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

President Macron has repeatedly expressed his willingness to visit China. We warmly welcome President Macron’s visit to China at an appropriate time in 2023. At that time, the two heads of state can exchange views extensively and in-depth on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, draw a new blueprint for the development of Sino-French relations, and inject new impetus. We look forward to this visit with full confidence in the prospect of China-France relations.

Macron will visit China

Ou Shi: We recently interviewed the chairman of the French Foreign Trade Advisory Committee. He believes that “Germany is more industrialized than France, and France mainly relies on luxury goods; Local subcontractors, so it is more difficult for French SMEs to enter China.” What suggestions do you have for French SMEs entering China in the future?

Ambassador Lu: Small and medium-sized enterprises are the new force of national economic and social development and the capillaries of economic operation. They play a pivotal role. Compared with large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises have the disadvantages of weak individual strength and weak ability to resist risks, but they also have the advantages of being flexible and diverse, and “a small boat can easily turn around”. French small and medium-sized enterprises have their own unique advantages, and there are many individual “champion” enterprises. China welcomes French companies of all sizes to invest in China, and is also happy to see large French companies driving small and medium-sized enterprises to explore the Chinese market. It is believed that they can all benefit from China‘s development. Of course, if any enterprise wants to win in the market competition, it must show its housekeeping skills and give full play to its comparative advantages.

What I want to reiterate is that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, firmly pursues a mutually beneficial and win-win opening strategy, and continues to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development. French companies can rest assured that China‘s door will only open wider, the system of opening up will only become more perfect, and the quality of opening up will only become higher and higher. The Central Economic Work Conference held not long ago made special arrangements for attracting and utilizing foreign capital. First, expand access, emphasizing that state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign companies are all important components of the socialist market economy. The negative list of foreign investment access must be reasonably reduced. Increase the positive list of foreign investment encouragement; second, optimize the environment, create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and international, implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and promote fair competition; third, strengthen services and provide targeted services for foreign-funded enterprises , strengthen communication and exchanges with foreign businessmen, help solve difficulties in a timely manner, and provide maximum convenience for them to come to China; fourth, focus on key points, promote stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade, support the development of new cross-border business formats, and ensure smooth logistics and transportation at various ports. Expand imports of advanced technology and equipment through multiple channels. We believe that the above-mentioned measures will surely provide more convenient conditions and a better policy environment for companies from all over the world, including French companies, to operate in China.

Ou Shi: Sino-French trade is not very satisfactory compared with the volume of both parties. What do you think is the reason? What is the complementarity and potential of Sino-French exchanges in various fields in the post-pandemic era? For example, the French business community is looking forward to the return of Chinese tourists to Paris early next year. What is your comment? What is the biggest challenge facing Sino-French cooperation?

Ambassador Lu: From an objective point of view, there is indeed a gap between China and France in terms of trade volume. Taking 2021 as an example, the trade volume between China and Germany will be US$235.1 billion, the trade volume between China and the Netherlands will be US$116.4 billion, and the trade volume between China and France will only be US$85.1 billion, ranking third among EU member states. France is the EU’s second largest economy after Germany, but its trade volume with China is only one-third of Germany’s, not even as large as the Netherlands, which has a smaller economy. Of course, this also highlights the huge potential and room for improvement of Sino-French trade from the negative side.

Looking forward to the post-epidemic era, despite the risks and challenges, China’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, vitality, and long-term positive fundamentals. It is confident that it will achieve effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth. On the one hand, optimizing epidemic prevention and control measures will have a significant positive impact on economic recovery, and the release of economic vitality will be accelerated; on the other hand, a package of stock policies and incremental policies will work in the same direction and superimpose to promote economic recovery. According to comprehensive research and judgment, the growth rate of the world economy may decline significantly next year, but the Chinese economy is expected to rebound in general, forming an independent upward trajectory. The bright development prospects of China’s economy have provided solid support for the further deepening and solidity of Sino-French economic and trade cooperation.

China and France are at different stages of development, which determines that the economies of the two sides are naturally complementary and can achieve higher-quality and higher-level cooperation. The two sides can not only make more progress in traditional fields such as aviation, agriculture, and nuclear power, but also create more cooperation highlights in emerging fields such as new energy and electric vehicles. China actively supports the return of Chinese tourists to Paris if the epidemic conditions permit, and welcomes French tourists to return to China at that time. This not only plays an important role in stimulating the recovery of the economy, but also serves as an important channel to promote personnel exchanges and people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

Deepening China-France practical cooperation requires the joint efforts of both sides, and expanding two-way investment is an important direction. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce of China, from January to September this year, France invested US$530 million in China, a year-on-year increase of 19.7%, and the investment stock was US$20.08 billion. China’s investment in France was US$135 million, a year-on-year increase of 40%, and the investment stock was US$5.11 billion. This set of data not only shows that the investment between China and France is still growing, but also shows that the stock of Chinese investment in France is far smaller than the stock of French investment in China, and the imbalance is prominent. Chinese companies hope to expand investment in France and contribute to France’s economic recovery and job creation. However, the French side must also overcome third-party interference factors and actively provide Chinese companies with an open, fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment.

Ou Shi: We have noticed that in 2022, you accepted exclusive interviews with many French mainstream media, and you were a guest on French TV to explain China’s domestic and foreign policies, leaving a deep impression on French and Chinese readers. You were named the Chinese ambassador who received the most interviews with foreign media. What’s your comment?

Ambassador Lu: The Chinese Embassy maintains regular communication with major French media. I am also very happy to deal with friends from the media. I have accepted various interviews and published nearly a hundred signed articles as the Chinese ambassador to France for more than three years, and I have made many friends in the media field.

Regrettably, there has always been an “information wall” between China, France, and China and the West. The so-called “China experts” are anti-China forces in the United States. Out of ideological prejudice and political confrontation, they spread lies and rumors about China, distort and process positive information, and deliberately magnify the dark side. As a result, the truth about China and the voice of the Chinese government and people are blocked. . This not only damages China’s international image and impacts the traditional friendship between China and France, but also seriously misleads France and Europe’s perception of China.

When I was interviewed by French media, I focused on being truthful and objective, communicating on an equal footing, convincing people with reason, and breaking prejudice. For example, in response to the “China’s economic flameout theory”, I introduced the development of China’s economy with detailed data and facts. Many people in the French business community said that they have a more comprehensive and objective understanding of China’s economy. Around Pelosi’s treachery to Taiwan, I reviewed the history of the Taiwan issue with the French people many times, expounded China’s principled position, refuted fallacies such as “democracy against autocracy”, “China’s overreaction”, and “China’s destruction of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait”. “Taiwan issue and Ukraine issue, advocating Taiwan’s “national self-determination” and other sinister plots. I believe that as long as we keep on talking, more and more French people will hear it, and the “information cocoon” will be broken one day. We also call on the French media, think tanks and scholars to maintain strategic sobriety, adhere to objectivity and rationality when conducting reports and research on China, and work with us to tell the story of friendly cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win between China and France, and effectively promote the development of bilateral relations.

Ou Shi: The unblocking of the epidemic is another major event in China in 2022. The success or failure of China’s anti-epidemic strategy is also the question most questioned by foreign media and answered most by you this year. Please summarize it. What is your interpretation of the current unblocking policy and the current situation in China?

Ambassador Lu: Looking back on the past three years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China has effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, waged a thrilling battle against the epidemic, and won the strategic initiative through persistence. Just when the West was “passively preventing the epidemic and actively lying down”, we used the power of the whole country to answer the “closed-book test questions”. In the past three years, we have actively responded to the impact of five waves of the global epidemic, effectively dealt with more than 100 domestic clusters of epidemics, and carefully protected people’s lives and health; the average annual growth rate of China’s economy is about 4.5%, significantly higher than the world average, and continues to lead the world The economy stabilized and recovered.

We have always insisted on starting from reality, using scientific strategies to deal with very difficult cases, and achieving the greatest effect of prevention and control at the least cost. At the most ferocious stage of the virus, we adopted an emergency containment strategy for sudden outbreaks. With the decrease in the severe and fatal rate of the virus and the increase in vaccination coverage, we have implemented a “dynamic clearing” policy, optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and successively issued a total of 9 versions of the prevention and control plan and the “Twenty Measures”. The New Ten Measures” aims to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production and living order of the masses and economic and social development. At present, my country’s epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and the focus of work has shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”. Lie flat”. The main contradiction of epidemic prevention and control has changed, and prevention and control measures must keep pace with the times, but the core is always the supremacy of the people and life. Recently, the Central Economic Work Conference put forward “six better plans” to point out the direction for further optimizing prevention and control measures and doing a good job in economic work in the next stage. We will persist in seeking truth from facts, seeking progress while maintaining stability, and better coordinate epidemic prevention and economic and social development according to our own pace, and demonstrate to the world the institutional advantages and strong resilience of “Government of China” with “displaced cycles”. No winter is insurmountable. We firmly believe that China will be able to further consolidate the consensus on epidemic prevention and achieve a smooth transition and a stable social order. We also hope that China-France and China-Europe exchanges and cooperation and personnel exchanges in various fields can take advantage of this shareholder wind and return to or even exceed the level before the epidemic.

Data map

Ou Shi: Overseas Chinese living in France are gearing up to welcome the revival of EU-China business, cultural and other exchanges that have been interrupted for nearly three years. What do you think of this group’s role as a bridge between China and France in the future?

Ambassador Lu: Overseas Chinese Associations in France are the largest group of overseas Chinese in Europe. Everyone lives in France, cares about their homeland, works hard, unites and helps each other. While actively integrating into the local society, they inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, care about the development of their home country, and play a unique role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China, France and China and Europe in various fields. make an important contribution. In 2022, overseas Chinese in France will brainstorm, adapt to local conditions, and develop and innovate, and hold cultural activities with rich themes and various forms, such as Chinese recitation contest, Chinese song contest, calligraphy and painting joint exhibition, National Day concert, Asian food festival, etc., attracting a large number of local people to participate . These activities are down-to-earth and warm to the hearts of the people, and have built an important platform for telling Chinese stories, spreading Chinese culture, and displaying China’s image. With the continuous optimization of prevention and control measures in the country, the overseas Chinese in France have assessed the situation, actively promoted economic and trade exchanges between the two sides, and provided a bridge for domestic local economic and trade delegations to come to France to attract business and expand the market.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reaffirmed China’s determination to adhere to a high level of opening up to the outside world, and also made clear arrangements for enhancing the influence of Chinese civilization. Overseas Chinese, including overseas Chinese in France, are important participants in China’s opening up to the outside world and an important engine for China Unicom’s domestic and international markets. They can also play a greater role in enhancing the linkage effect of the two resources in the two markets. In 2024, the two sides will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the Year of Culture and Tourism between China and France, and the Paris Olympic Games. It is hoped that the overseas Chinese in France will live up to the great trust of the times, seize the historical opportunity, give full play to their unique advantages, and continue to make new and greater contributions to promoting China-France and China-EU economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges while realizing their own development.

Ou Shi: Opposing independence and promoting reunification is the consistent position and long-cherished wish of overseas Chinese in France. In 2022, the United States and other countries will play the card of “using Taiwan to control China”, bringing cross-strait relations to the bottom. However, people in Taiwan have recently changed their minds, and there are some new positive signs in the elections in Taiwan. Please tell us about the current cross-strait relations with overseas Chinese readers in France.

Ambassador Lu: As we all know, there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China’s territory since ancient times. Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly in 1971 clearly stated that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations. It is on this basis that China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries including the United States and France.

In recent years, the U.S. has repeatedly betrayed its promise on the Taiwan issue, colluded with the DPP authorities on the island, and played the “Taiwan card” in an attempt to turn Taiwan into a pawn to contain China’s development. In August 2022, Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, which had an extremely bad impact on cross-strait relations and Sino-US relations. In response to the dangerous actions of the United States and “Taiwan independence” forces, the Chinese government was forced to take a series of countermeasures in order to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Overseas Chinese, including overseas Chinese in France, have spoken out through various channels, demonstrating their firm stance of firmly supporting the reunification of their home country.

What needs to be emphasized is that “peaceful reunification, one country, two systems” is always the best way to achieve cross-strait reunification, the most realistic and inclusive solution to the differences between the mainland and Taiwan systems, and the most in line with the overall interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait and the Chinese nation. We have always pursued peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts. At the same time, we will never promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures. But this is not aimed at Taiwan compatriots, but to deter external interference forces and a very small number of “Taiwan independence” elements and prevent them from taking risks.

Compatriots on both sides of the strait and overseas Chinese are connected by blood, and they are a family whose blood is thicker than water. The early realization of the complete reunification of the country of origin is the common wish of all Chinese people, including overseas Chinese. The two sides of the strait must be unified, and they must be unified. I hope you will continue to clarify the history of the Taiwan issue to the French people through private channels, explain the sinister intentions of the United States and the “Taiwan independence” forces, and explain the great efforts made by the Chinese government to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and for the early realization of the complete reunification of the country of origin. make due contributions.