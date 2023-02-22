Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia Volodymyr Tolkač spoke on the occasion of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which falls on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Volodymyr Tolkačambassador of Ukraine in Serbia, published an author’s text for “Courier” on the occasion of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which falls on Friday, February 24, 2023. He summarized his view of the war, as well as what is yet to come in the conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.

“A year has passed since the start of Russia’s all-out war on sovereign, independent Ukraine. Before that, for eight years we resisted Russia’s aggression and its occupation of Crimea and Donbass. By all means, we curbed attempts to further occupy Ukraine both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, when they promised us Donbas in exchange for abandoning the foreign policy course for integration into the family of European nations.

In the best traditions of Hitler’s fascism, on February 24, 2022, without any warning or declaration of war, Russian bombs and rockets began to fall on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. In the first hours, the whole civilized world, and not even we Ukrainians, could not understand that humanity, remembering the horrors of the Second World War, was once again returning to the realities of the terrible and senseless concept called war..

After the first months of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, it turned out that the entire Ukrainian people rose up against the whims of Putin. That is why Russia has not been fighting against the ‘regime’ for almost a year, but is committing genocide against the entire Ukrainian peopleits destruction on a national basis. Today’s actions of Russian troops in Ukraine are the biggest ethnic destruction of an entire nation since the Second World War.

The current Russian leadership denies the right of Ukrainians to life, culture, language and the existence of Ukraine itself as a state. Tens and perhaps hundreds of thousands of civilians became victims of the occupiers, more than 87,000 civilians were killed and disappeared in Marijupolje alone, who were simply not allowed to leave the city. Every day, peaceful citizens of Ukraine die due to shelling in Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Kharkiv and other cities and villages.

For almost a year, the Russian leadership has not been able to decide what the goals of this tragedy are. Somewhere over there in the Moscow bunkers, they operated for us with the incomprehensible concepts of ‘demilitarization’ and ‘denazification’. They expected that Ukrainians would welcome the invaders with flowers in the squares and streets of their cities and ‘destroy the hated Nazi regime’‘. It turned out that Russia’s own vision of building vertical power behind the shields and batons of numerous National Guardsmen and policemen who protect the dictatorial regime and intimidate their own people does not work in Ukraine.

Moreover, it turned out that it is possible to intimidate one’s own citizens with mythical plans to attack Ukraine against Russia, to justify Russian aggression by protecting the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine from Nazis, Satanists, etc. But imagine protecting the population that speaks Serbian, English, German by killing citizens of another country. Find me an internationally recognized definition of the term ‘Russian-speaking population’, ‘Russian-speaking citizen’. So who is Russia protecting? Because of whom and why is she saving the lives of thousands of citizens who know and use the Russian language? So, now there is a reason to imagine all those who want to learn the Russian language. Won’t they eventually become a danger to their country? Won’t this be an excuse to call Russian bombs and missiles on their own heads, as happened in Marijupol, Kherson, Melitopol and Bakhmut?

Despite all international acts and common sense, murderers, robbers and rapists are recruited from prisons in Russia and terrorist organizations are founded, which are already used to robbing, raping and killing, which is confirmed by the experience of the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Irpiny, as well as the liberated villages of Kherson and Kharkiv region. War is an unpredictable concept. Of course, we all hope for its end as soon as possible. We will endure and protect our country, Putin and his supporters have left us no other choice. We are grateful to all the democratic and freedom-loving forces of the world who help us. To those who provide weapons, air defense systems, ammunition, airplanes, artillery systems, medicines, clothing. To those who help to restore the infrastructure and create living conditions. The sooner we defend our homeland, the less people will die and the less damage there will be to our infrastructure, economy, and also less of all the troubles in the world.

Today, the armed forces of Ukraine are the shield of Europe‘. We are fighting for our country, our citizens, independence and the right to live freely in our own home. However, we also protect European countries from the onslaught of racists and, most importantly, our shared European values. Ukraine’s position remains unchanged, namely the liberation of all occupied Ukrainian territories within internationally recognized borders since 1991.. Only after that, diplomatic negotiations are possible. Within the proposed peace plan project of President V. Zelensky, one of the points is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. However, we do not see the desire of Russia itself to stop this war and start real negotiations. We do not refuse to resolve the end of the war through diplomatic means, but we will not accept the ultimatums proposed to us by the Russian side.

The civilized world sees that the terrible efforts of the Russian dictator to ‘preserve’ the greatness of the former empire, which exists in his personal fantasies, to leave behind the image of the ‘unifier of Russian lands’, are actually turning into hundreds of thousands of innocent victims among the Ukrainian population, thousands of mutilated, devastated fate, family, destroyed Ukrainian towns and villages. Today, there is no alternative to democratic development as a guarantee of world stability, our common path into one family of European nations.

We believe in Ukraine, its bright future, in the armed forces of Ukraine, and we thank all our partners and friends who support the Ukrainian people in their heroic struggle for the right to life and freedom. You cannot imagine how important it is to feel that you are not alone in the face of an inhuman infestation“, said the ambassador of Ukraine in Serbia, Volodymyr Tolkach.

