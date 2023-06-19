AMBROGIO INTERMODAL Domegliara terminal inaugurated, strategic for its positioning – Companies

Ambrogio Intermodal, a leading company in the combined transport of goods in Europe, inaugurates the new terminal in Domegliara about a year after the start of the works.

The departure of the first train to Germany actually served as the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Verona terminal which, thanks to its strategic location on the north-south Europe axis, makes it possible to enhance road-rail intermodal connections through the Brenner respond to the growing demand for sustainable transport in Europe.

An intermodal connection is currently active with Neuss, in Germany, with three weekly departures in each direction; this route allows you to serve North-East Italy, the Ruhr area in Germany and the Benelux. The Domegliara terminal is the seventh in Europe and the third in Italy, after those of Candiolo (TO) and Gallarate (VA). With an area of ​​110,000 m2, it is also the largest of the Ambrogio Group in Europe in terms of surface area.

The area includes 3 tracks up to 700 meters long, an administration building and a yard. A gantry crane was installed for handling the load units, supported by two reach stackers. The addition of further tracks and the construction of a warehouse are planned, to be defined on the basis of customer needs and market trends. The total investment on this new structure exceeds twelve million euros.

“We are proud – declares Livio Ambrogio, president of the Ambrogio Group – of this milestone and to see, from an idea born in the midst of the pandemic, the terminal already operational just one year after the start of construction works. To transfer traffic from road to rail, in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal, heavy investments in infrastructure and rapid action times are needed. We are doing our part.”