Ambulance workers attacked with baseball bats for medication | Info

A doctor, a technician and an ambulance driver were attacked in Pop Stojanova Street in Belgrade on Saturday.

Source: Facebook/Serbia Live – Belgrade

The team went out on the field when the emergency services received a call that a child had an epileptic seizure. When they arrived at the scene, the doctor concluded that the child did not have an epileptic attack but rather a hysterical attack. This information annoyed the child’s parents, so they attacked him with a baseball bat.

And all that just because the doctor said it’s not an epileptic attack, but a hysterical attack in a child, the man is in the emergency room and has six clips“, it is stated on the Instagram page of Serbia live Belgrade, reports Blic. According to the text, which was published under the video, the attackers constantly report that the child has an epileptic attack in order to get benzedine and bromazepam.

Team members suffered head and arm injuries and were transported to the Emergency Center for further diagnostics. Three people were detained for the attack that happened around 5:40 p.m.

