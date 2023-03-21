Kirby accused Beijing of repeating Russian propaganda that the war in Ukraine was the result of Western aggression.

Izvor: Profiemdia

We cannot reasonably assume that China is impartial when it comes to Ukraine, said the spokesman of the White House today, in the most direct criticism of the Chinese proposal for mediation in that conflict so far. Beijing “did not condemn” the Russian invasion, “it did not stop buying Russian oil,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

He also accused Beijing of repeating Russian propaganda that the war in Ukraine was the result of Western aggression. Kirby was speaking as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping praised the entry into a “new era” of special relations between the two countries in Moscow today. The spokesperson assessed that the two countries are not bound by a real alliance but by a “marriage of convenience”.

China and Russia “want to change the rules” governing the international order, Kirby said. However, he said that the US wants to preserve the channels of communication with China and that US President Joe Biden still wants to talk to Xi Jinping. He said that as far as he knows, China has not yet delivered military aid to Russia. The US administration claims that Beijing is planning such aid, which China denies.

These are the harshest comments from the White House regarding the China-Russia summit held today in the Kremlin, whose goal above all was to show the solidity of Russia-China relations. The Chinese president assessed that relations between Beijing and Moscow have entered a “new era” after signing with his Russian counterpart a declaration on deepening the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership.

Putin, who gave Xi an official welcome for the state visit that ends tomorrow, hailed the “special priority of Russian-Chinese relations”. As for relations between Washington and Beijing, already strained, they have further deteriorated since the US destroyed a Chinese balloon over US territory in February that it said was on a spying mission, which China has denied.

