The Americans still have not sent the agreed F-16 to Ukraine as previously agreed.

America seems to have “cooled off” Ukraine regarding the request for the delivery of F-16 aircraft. The reason is simple. Ukraine has no airports where it could base Western planes. The existing infrastructure is not adequate for western technology, which is very demanding to maintain and very sensitive to bad conditions at airports, states Politika.

However, the biggest problem which What the Ukrainian Air Force cannot solve is exposure to attacks. Russian forces can reach any airport on the territory of Ukraine and destroy planes or disable runways. As a result, the Ukrainian Air Force began to use highways as auxiliary airfields. Military planes can land on roads that are wide enough to refuel there and get new missiles and bombs.

Ukraine’s use of road infrastructure for the deployment of aviation is nothing new. This practice has been known for decades and, for example, it was also used by the Yugoslav People’s Army. For example, the Air Force of the SFRY requested that the highway Belgrade – Novi Sad, which passes in the immediate vicinity of the airport in Batajnica, could be converted into an airport. When the embankment is removed, planes can use more than two and a half kilometers of highway. According to this principle, an auxiliary runway was also built at Slavonski Brod, as an alternative airport for aviation from the airport in Tuzla.

Let’s go back to Ukraine. The air force under the control of Kiev received a few dozen MIG-29 aircraft from the countries of the former Eastern bloc. The last shipment should arrive from Poland these days. It is about five planes of the former GDR, which Germany used until 2004. After that, it handed over a total of 24 aircraft of this type to Poland, which is now passing them on to Ukraine.

The MIG-29 is a respectable machine, which has long been considered the most mobile fighter in the world. The West became convinced of this precisely thanks to the aforementioned former East German planes, which simulated combat with Western-made planes. From those battles, the F-16, so desired for Ukraine, always came out as a loser.

The MIG-29 always beats the F-16

“When we took over the Migo 29s in 1993, they were the most modern Soviet fighters. The aircraft is still excellent today. It is unbeatable in close combat, has an excellent weight-to-power ratio. It is very agile. Its biggest problem is its short range. not a problem because that aircraft is meant to fight and win within restricted airspace. When you understand that, the MIG-29 is still a very dangerous machine,” said retired German Air Force General Jürgen Hohe. So, to take advantage of the MIG-29 aircraft, the Ukrainians need airfields close to the front line. They don’t have that and that’s why they have to use roads as runways. According to available information, the Ukrainians have even managed to build ski jumps, like those on aircraft carriers, which shorten the flight of planes. They should be recognized for trying.

However, all this is of very little importance. The essence of the current air war over Ukraine is characterized by the concentration of air defense on both sides. Because of this, both Ukraine and Russia initially suffered significant losses. Meanwhile, Russia has deployed its most modern air defense systems, which are considered the best in the world. It has medium-range S-300 missiles at its disposal, for longer distances there is the S-400, while the “armor” system protects the troops on the ground.

