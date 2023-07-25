Home » America Ferrera doesn’t shower for days at a time | Entertainment
The famous actress left her colleagues in the studio in shock when she admitted that she does not shower for several days.

Source: Instagram/americaferrera

The movie “Barbie”, which earned 22.3 million dollars at the American box office only in previews on Thursday, has taken the world by storm. The pink trend did not bypass Serbia either, and Sofija Milo left everyone breathless in Barbie styling. The main role went to Margo Robbie, who was paid a fortune for this role, and the film also stars actress America Ferrera, whom the domestic audience met through the series “Ugly Betty”.

America has now admitted something that many people would never do and shocked everyone! Guesting with the film’s crew in an interview where they were supposed to reveal how well they know each other, America asked her co-stars what they think is something she enjoys, but people would be shocked to find out.

“Massage or something? I don’t think it has anything to do with food,” said “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

“You like to look at other people and imagine what kind of lives they lead,” added Kate McKinnon.

No, I don’t feel guilty about those things. But what I love, and I know I’ll regret saying this publicly, is not showering for days at a time.” she admitted.

Her answer completely shocked her colleagues – “What? Never in my life would I have expected thatMargo said to Robi.

America, by the way, does not play Barbie in the film, but one of the real people. Her character is a worker at Mattel, a company that makes Barbie dolls.

