America imposes sanctions on companies that finance Wagner | Info

The United States of America imposed sanctions on companies in the United Arab Emirates, the Central African Republic and Russia for financing the “Wagner” group.

The United States Treasury Department announced that the United States has introduced sanctions against companies in the United Arab Emirates, the Central African Republic and Russia for financing the “Wagner” group, reports the British “Reuters”. The sanctions apply to four companies.

The sanctions mainly concern gold, through which the “Wagner” group trades the most. This was discovered through companies owned by “Wagner” leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, through which he finances “Wagner” warfare around the world.

Now the United States of America is planning to take more steps that will be directed against the “Wagner” group. The moves will not be linked to the attempted coup in Russia on Saturday 24 June 2023, which was stopped after the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who revealed that negotiations with Prigogine had been very difficult.

How is “Wagner” financed?

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation today and revealed that the “Wagner” group is directly financed by the state. According to him, FrFrom May 2022 to May 2023, the authorities paid Wagner 86.262 billion rubles, (about one billion euros).

“The Wagner Group finances its brutal operations by exploiting natural resources in countries such as the Central African Republic and Mali. The United States will continue to target the Wagner Group and reduce its influence on violence in Africa, Ukraine and elsewhere.“, He said Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Wagner is a transnational criminal organization, according to the Ministry of Finance. “Evro Polis” is a company linked to Prigozhin, which received energy concessions in Syria in exchange for military support. In Sudan and the Central African Republic, Wagner became involved in mining operations to help finance his operations.

In order to avoid sanctions and conceal his finances, “Wagner” often demands payment in gold, diamonds and oil and gas shipments. The “Financial Times” estimated that between 2018 and 2021, revenues from Wagner’s holdings in natural resources were approximately $250 million..

Prigozhin also relies on a global network of corporate lawyers to defend himself against Western authorities, according to a Financial Times report. The United States Treasury Department has identified business partners who are helping Wagner fight in Ukraine. These are the two Russian companies “Terra Tech” and “AO BARL”, and the Chinese company “Spaceti”, which provides the group with satellite images.

