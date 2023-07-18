Home » America says yes to flying taxis: green light from Federal Aviation, this is how aircraft and pilots will be certified
World

America says yes to flying taxis: green light from Federal Aviation, this is how aircraft and pilots will be certified

by admin
America says yes to flying taxis: green light from Federal Aviation, this is how aircraft and pilots will be certified

It’s no longer science fiction: flying taxis will arrive in 2028. The US Federal Aviation Administration has published a document outlining the steps for introducing and creating a competitive flying taxi market. The aircraft will be smaller than planes and helicopters and their take-off, as well as their landing, will take place vertically.

The FAA’s plan, which certifies aircraft and the rules pilots and companies must follow, shows authorities’ confidence in the technology. “They will arrive on the scene and our job is to anticipate their arrival – says Paul Fontaine of the Federal Aviation Authority -. The outlined plan will serve as the basis for the entry into service of the flying taxis and illustrates how the aircraft and pilots will be certified, but also access to airspace, infrastructure development and the maintenance of safety. The aircraft on which the companies engaged on this front are working are electric and contain new technologies and systems that must be individually certified by the FAA.

See also  Qatar World Cup, pro-regime Iranian fans insult female fans who talk about the protests

You may also like

Fuerza del Pueblo Party Calls for Regulation on...

From floating prison to deportation: London approves the...

Meloni, Macron and Rutte leave the Celac summit....

the fear of the Vaia storm returns

Inter, Onana flying from Turin to Manchester. Sommer’s...

come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more

Partizan interested in Luka Božić from Zadar Sport

Singapore Tops Henley Passport Index, Japan Drops to...

Rels B shares “Un Rodeoooo”, latest single from...

the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy