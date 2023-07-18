America says yes to flying taxis: green light from Federal Aviation, this is how aircraft and pilots will be certified

It’s no longer science fiction: flying taxis will arrive in 2028. The US Federal Aviation Administration has published a document outlining the steps for introducing and creating a competitive flying taxi market. The aircraft will be smaller than planes and helicopters and their take-off, as well as their landing, will take place vertically.

The FAA’s plan, which certifies aircraft and the rules pilots and companies must follow, shows authorities’ confidence in the technology. “They will arrive on the scene and our job is to anticipate their arrival – says Paul Fontaine of the Federal Aviation Authority -. The outlined plan will serve as the basis for the entry into service of the flying taxis and illustrates how the aircraft and pilots will be certified, but also access to airspace, infrastructure development and the maintenance of safety. The aircraft on which the companies engaged on this front are working are electric and contain new technologies and systems that must be individually certified by the FAA.

