Americans are racing against time a day after a Russian military plane shot down their drone over international waters. There is a danger that the Russians will be the first to reach the remains of the downed drone in the Black Sea, which would provide them with information about the technology of the aircraft and the sensitive data it managed to collect.. The White House said it was taking the necessary steps to prevent the MK-9 wreckage from falling into the “wrong hands,” but also said there was a possibility they would never be able to retrieve the drone because the crash site was “very, very deep water.” .

American CBS published an animated simulation of the incident over the Black Sea, which shows how two Russian military planes “harassed” an American drone before shooting it down.

The US MK-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle took off from its base in Romania on Tuesday morning on a routine reconnaissance mission, which usually lasts nine to ten hours. Although Reaper drones can carry Hellfire missiles, the downed US drone was not armed. He was flying at an altitude of 7,620 meters in international airspace 120 km southwest of Crimea with the transponder on when he was intercepted by two Russian fighter jets.

Spilled fuel

In a span of approximately 30 minutes, two Russian jets made 19 close passes by the drone and during the last three or four passes they dropped a certain amount of fuel on the drone. The collision occurred during the final pass, while one of the two Su-27s was approaching the drone from behind at high speed. When the jet was under the drone, it rose slightly and hit the rear propeller of the MK-9.

One of the MK-9’s propeller blades was bent in the crash, and the remote pilots were able to jettison the drone into the Black Sea “at a considerable distance” from the crash site, a US Air Force official told ABC News. The same official described the crash as the result of “sheer incompetence” by the Russian pilot, whose actions were “completely stupid”..

Information about the invasion

The US regularly conducts manned and unmanned surveillance flights in international airspace near Ukraine. The flights are part of an effort by US intelligence to obtain information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As of 2021, the US has stationed MK-9 Reaper drones in Romania, a NATO member bordering Ukraine and the Black Sea. Aerial surveillance of the skies above NATO’s eastern members has become quite busy since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last February.

Since then, US Air Force transport planes, flying tankers, transport helicopters and spy drones can be seen in the area. In Poland’s Rzeszów, for example, dozens of military transport planes from the US, Canada, Great Britain and numerous other European countries land every day, suggesting that it is the route preferred by Western countries for sending supplies of medicine and weapons to Ukraine.

Reason

It is suspected that the downed American MK-9 was operating in an area of ​​special military importance for Moscow and that the crash was a tactical move that can be characterized as a “coercive signal”. If this turns out to be true, it would mean that the Russians had a clear motive for shooting down the drone. It is also possible that the Russian pilot did not want to crash the aircraft, but only to spray it with fuel, but he started raising the nose of the plane too soon and accidentally hooked the propeller.

