American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro | Sports

Although the wing center was one of the club’s best players throughout the season, the Montenegrin team did not pay him and does not want to finance his return to the USA.

Source: Instagram/big_skeezzy/printscreen

Incredible basketball the story comes from the region – the American player Elijah Williams started his career in Europe after finishing college, and now he is practically trapped in Montenegro!

The wing center spent the season in the Dečić team, but it was a disastrous experience for him! He has not been paid for his work for five months, and the club leaders have stopped communicating with him, so he currently has no money to return to the US.

Ilajdža opened his soul to the Montenegrin media about all this, and on that occasion he also told how difficult the year in Montenegro was for him. He arrived at the club with another American already in his home country, and both had huge problems with the club – so much so that they had to borrow money from friends to buy food!

“My situation is very difficult. I came here with another American, Tilman, and we just didn’t get the money right away. We didn’t have equipment for training either. Then Tilman was injured and the president said that he would no longer pay him the contract, that is, he would not pay him as much as it says. Now it’s overdue, he had to go back home and I’m left here alone. I haven’t received a salary for five months, it’s very difficult,” said Ilajdža, who was supposed to receive 1,100 euros a month, and added: “Tilman had a salary of 500 euros at that time. It is difficult to live with 500 euros. As for me, I have not received a salary for five months. I had no money for basic things, not even sneakers. Now I’m running out of money for food, I had to ask for 20 euros. I asked for an explanation from the management and they told me that it will be taken care of, so now that the season is over I will be able to return home, but I can’t yet. They promised to pay my way home, but they didn’t.”

The American basketball player practically became homeless in Montenegro, because he has no income or contact with people from the club he played for!

“I simply have nothing from my salary. I didn’t even have a living, and my accommodation ran out. I’m still waiting for that, and I sent messages constantly to the president of the club. At first he replied that he would send it to me, but then he blocked me. I am now waiting for a concrete answer, to be told if I can return home. In the last three days, I have no response. You know, this is a very difficult situation. This is a foreign country for me, I don’t speak the language, I don’t know what I’m going to do, and I don’t have any money yet. Everything is very difficult indeed. I try to think positive and say that I am blessed to be in this position to be able to cross an ocean to play in another country to play. I look at things positively, I try at least,” said Williams, who is now being helped by friends.

“I currently live in Podgorica with some of my friends from the football club Podgorica. They hosted me, great guys. They helped me, they are literally like my family now. They not only helped me, they saved me, they try to help me as much as they can. However, right now I would really give anything to be able to go back home. Of course they expect me, I talk to my grandmother every day and she calls me to come and watch the Lakers games together, but I try to explain my situation to her in a softer way. I hope to return to America as soon as possible,” concluded the basketball player.