American blitz in Sudan, embassy staff evacuated. “Attack on the French, there is one wounded”. Tajani: “Italians are fine”

The evacuation of American and European civilians and diplomatic personnel from Sudan overwhelmed by the conflict between the coup army eh paramilitary Rfs it is now a race against time to try to exploit the already very weak cease-fire never fully implemented. So the United Statesto exfiltrate the staff of their embassy, ​​they have carried out a real blitz of the special forces stationed at Djibouti. Operation that too Paris tries to reply, even if the conflicting parties accuse each other of having attacked a French convoy taunting a wounded. While for the Italians the right slot to attempt to flee the country could be around 12 on Sunday.

Two weeks after the start of hostilities, the country is in full swing blackout. It is fought in airports in Khartoumwhile on the streets of the capital there are groups and gangs dedicated to lootingwith the guerrilla that rages. Meanwhile, too Internet has stopped working in almost the whole country, as told to theAfp from a web observatory. “Real-time network data shows an almost total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan, with national connectivity dropping to just 2% of ordinary levels,” he tweeted. NetBlocksa London-based organization that monitors Internet access around the world.

Also to prevent the African state from becoming a black hole to get sucked into, foreign governments are trying to get their own citizens out as quickly as possible. Thus, in the night, the president Joe Biden gave the go-ahead to the operation which led to the evacuation of the entire embassy staff. A blitz conducted with the aid of a military plane propeller-driven, capable of landing near the diplomatic structure, and supported by the stars and stripes special forces who probably took the employees to a secret location in Ethiopia.

Also there France it has begun a “rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens and diplomatic personnel from Sudan, the foreign ministry announced. European citizens and those of “allied partner countries” have also been taken care of, the ministry added, without providing further details. Among the European countries that are working on an exfiltration plan there is also Italy, with the Crisis Unit from the Farnesina who sent a message to compatriots present in the country: “Dear compatriots, with our Ministry of Defense we are working on a window of opportunity to leave Khartoum by air which could take place today, Sunday 23 April. The meeting point will be by 12 at the residence of the Ambassador of Italy”. the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, assures that “our compatriots in Sudan have all been contacted, even during the night, by the crisis unit of the ministry. They have been called one by one, they are all well and will reach our embassy. I can’t tell you more for safety reasons.”

It was learned in the morning that the escape of US citizens was opened up by the agreement between the RFS paramilitaries and Washingtonwith the first who had promised “full cooperation with all diplomatic missions, providing all the necessary means of protection and ensuring their safe return to their countries”. The group previously said it was ready to “partially” open all airports in Sudan to evacuate foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the regular army reports that it has almost all the country’s airports under control with the exception of the airports of Khartoum and onwhile the rebel paramilitaries denounce that “the coup forces, supported by extremist groups, have violated the truce and attacked the Rapid Support Forces in the Kafouri area with airstrikes. The attack targeted the homes of innocent citizenscausing dozens of deaths and injuries”.